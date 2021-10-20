CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The best Halloween board games for 2021

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that spooky season is officially here, it's time to break out some Halloween board games. If you've never had a horror-themed get-together to celebrate the witching hour, we can't recommend it enough. Nothing gets you in the spirit of things more than dimming the lights and creeping your way through...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

IGN

Mario Party Superstars' Best Feature Is The Board Game Stickers

Mario Party Superstars is a nostalgia-trip of iconic boards, Bumper Balls, and new improvements on the original Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games. I recruited three of my colleagues to join me in playing Horror Land, a board from 2000’s Mario Party 2 on N64. It’s so crazy seeing Birdo and Waluigi walking around this classic board I first played 21 years ago. Horror Land has a day/night cycle every two turns and includes a new transition animation for when the time changes. This board also allows Whomps to finally get a good night's rest, and you can’t wake them up to get by. In 2018’s Super Mario Party, you only needed 10 coins for a Star, but in Mario Party Superstars, you’ll need 20 coins to buy a Star. Toadette has to adjust for inflation, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The 10 Best Horror Games on Nintendo Switch – SwitchArcade Halloween Special Edition

2021 has been a packed year for games on all platforms across different genres. If you’ve noticed, a lot of games are getting into the spooky season with in-game events and the like, but nothing beats a horror game during this season. For this SwitchArcade Special, we are looking at the best horror (scary, spooky, etc) games on Nintendo Switch. With Nintendo getting more third party support than ever before, there has never been a better time to pickup a Nintendo Switch for your portable horror fix. While not every game included here might be a pure horror experience, they do have horror or scary elements in them and some are there because they just fit the Halloween mood. We’ve tried to limit franchises to single slot as well. We’re presenting them in no particular order, and these are simply our favorites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Furnace Board Game Review

In the late ’90s, a certain kind of title came to dominate board gaming. Typified by classics like Catan and Carcassonne they were easy to learn and offered with a great balance of strategy, randomness, and player interaction. As time went on, the former came to dominate the latter two and games were heavier and dryer.
HOBBIES
FOX8 News

Here are the top-grossing scary movies of the last 20 Halloweens

(WGHP) — October is a month for all things spooky, and for a lot of people that means hunkering down with some popcorn and some frightful flicks. Despite being the prime season for it, horror movies don’t usually spell box office domination, even in October. But reliably, a scary flick will always creep into the […]
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

A Metroid Dread demo is out now in celebration of Halloween

A Metroid Dread demo has been released by Nintendo as a Halloween celebration. Just earlier today on October 28, Nintendo announced that a brand new demo for Metroid Dread would be released immediately, through the tweet just below. There's a special Samus Aran-themed pumpkin carving to celebrate the release of the new demo, which is actually the first and only demo Nintendo's latest first-party game has seen so far.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Games like Fallout worth wading through the wasteland for

Games like Fallout are quite hard to come by, so good is Bethesda’s long-running irradiated action-adventure series. But that’s not to say there aren’t games out there that wander a similar path. From open worlds to zombies, the post-apocalypse, faction warring, and/or all of the above, the following list explores the games like Fallout to play once you’ve covered every inch of the most death-defying wastelands.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Warner Bros. fighting game roster leak reveals Harley Quinn, Shaggy, and more

The Warner Bros. fighting game roster has seemingly leaked via a partial screen capture, revealing a spread of fighters from across fictional universes. The image was shared on Twitter by Super Smash Bros Melee world champion Juan 'Hungrybox' DeBiedma, who previously said he received "secret info" about the project, teasing that it would be free-to-play and include Batman and Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty as playable characters.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil 4 VR lets Leon wield two guns to make blasting the Iluminados all the more fun

Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 4 VR can now wield two guns at once, which has led to impressive results as one player demonstrates. Shared in the Resident Evil Subreddit, with the caption: "Letting Leon hold 2 weapons at once feels right," one Resident Evil 4 VR player has decided to equip Leon with both a shotgun and a pistol on his mission to rescue Ashley Graham in the spooky Spanish town that Resident Evil 4 is set in.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

New Star Wars Game collections bundle together fan favourites

THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media have announced new Star Wars game collections which are due to be released very soon. There are two bundles planned for both the Nintendo Switch and PS4 (as well as PS5, via backwards compatibility). These include the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection as well as Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo, arriving first on PS4 (October 26, 2021) and then Switch (November 16, 2021).
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

These Outdoor Picnic Tables Give You Space to Sit and Socialize Any Time of Year

A picnic table is an ideal addition for homeowners who love to host outdoor dinners, BBQs and gatherings of all kinds. If cooking out and spending as much time with friends and family as possible sounds like something you can get on board with, investing in an outdoor picnic table is never going to be a decision you regret. The right table can add a sense of coziness and create a safe haven for enjoying good food, having interesting conversations and bonding with loved ones. However, every household has different needs when talking about the best picnic table. They are available...
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

Vincent Price: Classic Horror Movies and Must-Read Books You Should Own

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Vincent Price rose to fame in “The Fly,” “House on Haunted Hill,” “Witchfinder General,” “House of Wax,” and “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” but his filmography goes much deeper than horror movies. A true renaissance man of the arts, Price earned a degree from Yale, where he studied English and art history. He worked as a lecturer before breaking into acting and landed his first leading...
TV SHOWS
allears.net

PHOTOS: Woman Has Star Wars-Themed Funeral Led by Darth Vader

Star Wars is a franchise that’s beloved by many! From Star Wars homes to awesome weddings, fans have found all sorts of ways to celebrate a series that’s meaningful to many people. Today, we found out about a touching way that one woman is celebrating her love of a Galaxy...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Guardians of the Galaxy new game plus options

Guardians of the Galaxy new game plus options aren't clear when you start playing the game, leaving it uncertain if there's an NG+ option to take advantage of all these new abilities, upgrades, items and superpowers or if anything will carry over into later playthroughs against the galaxy's greatest villains. If you're planning on returning back to the Milano's pilot seat, we'll lay out the question below: Is there a Guardians of the Galaxy new game plus? And if there is, what aspects will carry over and what will be changed?
VIDEO GAMES
