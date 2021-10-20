The best Halloween board games for 2021

2021 has been a packed year for games on all platforms across different genres. If you’ve noticed, a lot of games are getting into the spooky season with in-game events and the like, but nothing beats a horror game during this season. For this SwitchArcade Special, we are looking at the best horror (scary, spooky, etc) games on Nintendo Switch. With Nintendo getting more third party support than ever before, there has never been a better time to pickup a Nintendo Switch for your portable horror fix. While not every game included here might be a pure horror experience, they do have horror or scary elements in them and some are there because they just fit the Halloween mood. We’ve tried to limit franchises to single slot as well. We’re presenting them in no particular order, and these are simply our favorites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

