The wicked witch of the Westin

Based on the book The Witches by Roald Dahl, adapted by David Wood, and directed by Jason Johnson-Spinos, don’t miss The Witches showing now at Outcry Theatre!. A young Boy accidentally discovers a secret society of witches, who appear very much like ordinary women, and are holding a conference in an English seaside hotel. When the witches discover that the boy has learned their true identities, they turn him into a mouse. The Boy must team up with his spunky Grandmother and the crass Bruno Jenkins, a fellow boy-turned-mouse, to take on the Grand High Witch and her coven of witches before they turn the rest of the children of England into mice.

