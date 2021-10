Children don’t particularly like to sit still. Sometimes they move their leg, or they tap the wall, or they noisily shift their weight at regular intervals. This inclination is sometimes a point of annoyance for adults, but it’s important that you think about the child’s perspective for a moment. On a child’s body, there is not one muscle or joint that aches. Not one! In addition to their complete and total lack of chronic pain, they are overflowing with energy and life. It’s hard to imagine what their day-to-day experience must be like, but there is one irrefutable consequence. For children, sitting still isn’t a reward, it’s a punishment.

2021-04-15