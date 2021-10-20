CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of 0.9% or...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Oil rally resumes as OPEC+ seen keeping supply tight

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Algeria said on Thursday a crude output increase by...
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
Reuters

Column: Rally in U.S. oil futures fuelled by Cushing stock draws: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rapidly dwindling crude inventories around the NYMEX delivery point at Cushing have helped push front-month futures prices to the highest level in seven years and drive the market into an exceptionally steep backwardation. But the drain in stocks at Cushing may be overstating the shortage...
Reuters

Imperial Oil profit more than doubles on crude price rally

(Reuters) -Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from the prior quarter on Friday, boosted by a rally in global crude prices, higher output and increased demand for motor fuels. Oil prices have rallied nearly 63% so far this year, with benchmark Brent crude near multi-year...
CNBC

Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks resuming, U.S. crude build

Oil prices fell about 1% to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and on rising U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude settled 26 cents, or 0.31%, lower at $84.32 per barrel, having...
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
AFP

Back in the Black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. The current natural gas supply crunch in Europe is the result in part of underinvestment, according to Woods.
investing.com

Oil Slumps as Iran Nuclear Talks Resurface, US Crude Stocks Rise

Investing.com - Crude prices fell 2% on Wednesday as the possibility of Iran holding nuclear talks with Western powers returned to headlines, amid Tehran’s bid to free itself from U.S. sanctions prohibiting the sales of its oil to the world. A weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles also weighed on...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Iran Talks and Hefty U.S. Stocks Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday, falling for the second consecutive day after Iran indicated that talks would start shortly over its nuclear program, while U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected. By 9:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 0.7% at $82.06 a barrel, hitting a...
OilPrice.com

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its fifth straight week of crude oil inventory builds. This week, the API estimated the inventory build for crude oil to be 2.318 million barrels. But a persistent draw in Cushing inventory is causing a bit of a stir. U.S. crude inventories...
OilPrice.com

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices retreated today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 4.3 million barrels for the week to October 22. This compared with a modest draw of 400,000 barrels for the previous week and analyst expectations for a build of 1.65 million barrels. Gasoline stocks were...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
naturalgasworld.com

Oil drops on US crude stocks build projection

Oil prices fell today on API’s report of a surprise build in US inventories last week. With OPEC+ reluctant to act and increase supply further amid the market tightness, the only downside to oil prices could come from inventory data this week – and that’s exactly what moved markets today.
