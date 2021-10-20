CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearpath Robotics Announces TurtleBot 4

roboticstomorrow.com
 8 days ago

Clearpath and Open Robotics announce next-generation open-source mobile robotics platform for research and education. WATERLOO - October 21, 2021 - Clearpath Robotics, a manufacturer of mobile robotic platforms for research and development, and Open Robotics, primary maintainers of the Robot Operating System (ROS) and Gazebo simulator, today announced TurtleBot 4 -...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

The Independent

Startup Reliable Robotics receives $100M in funding to replace pilots with robots

A new startup that replaces pilots with robots has received $100 million in funding.Reliable Robotics argues that, with many planes now being controlled automatically, that pilots are the most expensive aspects of cargo operations. Trucking is monotonous and uninteresting work, meaning it is also the source of the most mistakes.Its technology is aimed at handling the taxi, takeoff, landing, and parking parts of cargo flights – monitored by licensed pilots remotely in the control centre. It is claimed that autonomous planes could save airlines approximately $60 billion per year.The company claims it can auto-land on small landing strips in rural...
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

Sarcos Robotics and T-Mobile to Integrate 5G into Teleoperation Robot

Concept: American robotics company Sarcos Robotics and T-Mobile has collaborated to launch a 5G integrated teleoperation robot. The collaboration is set to improve performance and response time for remote operations by leveraging 5G technology. Nature of Disruption: The Sarcos Guardian XT robot is remotely controlled on a telescopic boom. It...
CELL PHONES
nationaldefensemagazine.org

DARPA Pushes Underground Robots to Their Limit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was 6 a.m. and Lt. Col. Dan Riley was laying in his hotel room, staring at the ceiling. Though he is an active duty Air Force officer, Riley was not “chair flying” an airplane, a pilot’s way of practicing procedures before a flight. Instead, his mind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TrendHunter.com

Robotically-Assembled Sustainable Homes

The London-based design company Automated Architecture Ltd. (AUAR) has revealed its latest robotically-assembled home at the 2021 Global Investment Summit (GIS). The design consists of a modular timber building entirely built by robotics and automation. The design boasts a high-quality, sustainable, and affordable housing option that could revolutionize the housing industry. CEO of AUAR Mollie Claypool explains, "the demand for new homes is astronomical - two billion are needed in the next 80 years - yet the way we build them has not changed in hundreds of years." AUAR's dwelling units are robotically prefabricated by robots, which are then delivered to the specific site and built-in place by local craftspeople. Thus creating a community-driven and efficient production process.
TECHNOLOGY
blooloop.com

DOF Robotics announces new marketing manager

DOF Robotics, a producer of dynamic simulation platforms, has announced the appointment of Emrah Ilkan as its new marketing manager. In this role, he will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies that drive the company’s growth. Ilkan will also assist with DOF Robotics overall brand development and messaging in the marketplace, as the company boosts its marketing efforts and develops a strong global presence.
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

Optimal Control for Robotics: Part 2

Going through algorithms that make robots move optimally. We proved in the previous article that the problem of path parameterization of industrial robotic arms was an optimal control problem. From there we gave a brief introduction to the maximum principle of Pontryagin and how it could be used for our...
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Ethics

Michel Chabroux, Senior Director, Product Management | Wind River. Artificial Intelligence is a dynamic technology sector, powering a broad spectrum of emerging applications in the fields of industrial robotics and robotic process automation (RPA). Like transformative technologies that came before, the ethics of AI is coming under increased scrutiny, giving birth to regulations and policies constraining the scope of its application. What are the risks and what’s being done to promote an ethical application of one of today’s most empowering technologies?
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

A system to transfer robotic dexterous manipulation skills from simulations to real robots

Last year, the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems organized the Real Robot Challenge, a competition that challenged academic labs to come up with solutions to the problem of repositioning and reorienting a cube using a low-cost robotic hand. The teams participating in the challenge were asked to solve a series of object manipulation problems with varying difficulty levels.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Breath-Regulating Robotic Textile

The OmniFibers contain a fluid channel in the center which can be activated to act as an artificial muscle. The multilayered fibers contain a fluid channel in the center, which can be activated by a fluidic system. This system controls the fibers’ geometry by pressurizing and releasing a fluid medium, such as compressed air or water, into the channel, allowing the fiber to act as an artificial muscle. The fibers also contain stretchable sensors that can detect and measure the degree of stretching of the fibers. The resulting composite fibers are thin and flexible enough to be sewn, woven, or knitted using standard commercial machines.
ENGINEERING
Design World Network

Enclosures for lab automation and robotics

Enclosures are designed to isolate liquid-handling workstations, HPLC equipment, sample weighing, high throughput screening, powders handling and other lab-automated processes by providing exhaust air systems or HEPA filtered clean workstations. Hemco Enclosures are built to protect personnel from hazardous fumes, and processes from Lab contamination. Utilizing a flexible, modular design, enclosures are engineered and built to exact customer size and design requirements. Hemco offers a wide selection of standard sizes in vented or HEPA-filtered models.
ELECTRONICS
advantagenews.com

Robot donation amplifies SIUE mechatronics and robotics engineering program

A new, state-of-the-art, industry-grade robotic arm donated by H-J Family of Companies will advance hands-on learning, teaching and research in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Engineering (SOE) as it develops future industry-leading automation experts. “The School of Engineering is grateful for the brand-new robot gift from H-J Family...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Robotic body augmentation

Can the human brain cope with controlling an extra robotic arm or digit added to the body?. What is holding back such capabilities? In the science fiction film Westworld (1973), guests at a futuristic theme park interact with androids. When one character asks how you can tell if a person is a robot or not, the other character answers that it is the hands, which the robot designers had not yet perfected. This answer was farsighted, as it is still a tremendous challenge to create robotic hands that can make dexterous movements like humans. Even a seemingly simple action such as picking up a pen to write is incredibly complex and involves several cognitive and motor control processes: the desire to use a pen and the decision to pick it up; a memory or representation may indicate where the pen is expected to be; a head movement is made towards the location, followed by eye movements and fixation on the pen; arm movements are generated to reach towards the pen with motor variables such as direction and speed; the fingers are controlled with precise levels of force, at exact moments, to grasp the pen depending on its precise pose and expected centre of gravity. Only then the act of writing itself can start, coordinating eye movements, reasoning and decision making (about what to write), as well as movement planning and execution at all times.
VIDEO GAMES
Allied News

VIDEO: robot action.mp4

Students at the BEST Robotics competition at Grove City College maneuver their robots through a small-scale construction site. This year's theme was "Demo Daze."
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

American-based Automation Company Prime Robotics Awarded 8 Patents for Developing Warehouse Robotic Solutions

Prime Robotics (http://www.primerobotics.com) has announced the issue of 8 approved patents from China, related to a variety of robotic hardware and software automation solutions provided by the Denver-based robotics company. Prime Robotics (http://www.primerobotics.com) has announced the issue of 8 approved patents from China, related to a variety of robotic hardware...
BUSINESS
coolsandiegosights.com

Local students engineer amazing robots!

Possibly my favorite part of today’s Grand Avenue Festival in Escondido was the robotics demonstration. Students from several local high schools were showing their sophisticated robots, which can operate both autonomously and by manual control. These amazing robots are built every year to compete in the international FIRST Robotics Competition!
ESCONDIDO, CA
roboticstomorrow.com

What Are the Benefits of Automated Plating?

Automation is an increasingly popular option for high-volume tasks requiring precise results. It minimizes the variability associated with manual tasks. Here are some of the specific benefits of pursuing automated plating. 1. Improved Speed. Automated systems are often chosen for better plating productivity. They allow people to maintain high work...
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

Mobile Robots On The March – 53,000 Warehouses & Factories Will Have Deployed AMRs & AGVs By End Of 2025

At the end of 2020, mobile robots were deployed in just over 9,000 separate customer sites. By 2025, deployments will have increased to over 53,000 sites. Whilst this may seem a lot, it is not even close to reaching the ceiling of market saturation – market penetration of mobile robots will still not have exceeded 30%. Furthermore, those penetration levels do not account for where facilities have multiple types of robots installed, nor the mass rollout of fleets in a single warehouse. Given that, the opportunity for AGVs and AMRs is even larger.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

ModuleWorks and Energid Extend Partnership for Automated Robotic Solutions

ModuleWorks, supplier of CAD/CAM software components, and Energid, software supplier for cooperative and high-axis robotic systems, have extended their partnership. The two companies already supply CAM developers with solutions for subtractive and additive robotic manufacturing and are now extending and intensifying this cooperation to accelerate the development of automated, customized workflows for robotic manufacturing.
BUSINESS
IEEE Spectrum

Video Friday: TurtleBot 4

SSRR 2021 – October 25-27, 2021 – New York, NY, USA. Let us know if you have suggestions for next week, and enjoy today's videos. We'll have more details on this next week, but there's a new TurtleBot, hooray!. Brought to you by iRobot (providing the base in the form...
ELECTRONICS
chaindrugreview.com

Zebra expands fetch robotics portfolio

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Zebra Technologies Corp. recently introduced the industry’s most comprehensive picking solution to help businesses improve their fulfillment operations. The fulfillment solution consists of three new autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) – FlexShelf, FlexShelf. Guide, and RollerTop Guide – and a new FetchCore fulfillment software package for order or...
ELECTRONICS

