Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Cynthia Flores, Charles Richard "Rick" Huber, III, John Henry Luton, Austin Ruiz, O.D., and W. Wintford "Ford" Taylor, III and appointed Christine Giese and Helen Jimenez to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Anthony Mbroh for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River basin for the use of its customers.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO