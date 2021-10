The Fortnite Cube Queen has recently been spotted hovering ominously over The Convergence in the center of the island, but she's now also been revealed as the secret outfit that's been hiding within the battle pass since the start of the season. She's arrived on the scene with her own set of Fortnite quests, and completing them will not only unlock the Cube Queen outfit but all of the other accessories you'd expect to complete your newest look in Fortnite. If you're looking for help with any of the Fortnite Cube Queen quests or want to know what rewards you'll unlock for each one, we've got all of the details.

