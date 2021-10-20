CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War is coming to PC in January

By Semir Omerovic
altchar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it finally happened. SIE Santa Monica's award-winning action-adventure God of War is finally coming to PC. Sony have officially announced the port today with a brand new trailer that showcases exclusive PC features. "We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

heypoorplayer.com

Sony’s PC Push Continues With God Of War

Sony have slowly but surely been dipping their toes into the PC space in recent years. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available and the two most recent Uncharted games are on the way in a collection early next year. They won’t be alone. They’ll be joined in the early part of next year by a PC release of 2018’s God of War, set to release January 14th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

God of War PC Release Date Revealed for Steam

Get ready to get hype -- the God of War PC release date has been revealed for Steam and you'll be able to enjoy the adventures of Kratos with stunning 4K graphics in just a few short months. The God of War franchise has been around for quite a while...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

God of War will be available soon for PC

That was already suggested in the summer. god of war shall on Steam and appear in the Epic Games Store. The PlayStation exclusive landed on PlayStation Now in the summer. Before the release of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam, they were first available on PS Now. God...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'God of War' is coming to PC with extra graphics options

God of War 2018 is coming to PC, four years after its debut on PlayStation 4. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed God of War had a listing on SteamDB, Sony went ahead and made the announcement official on the PlayStation Blog. Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studios, elaborated on some of the new graphical bells and whistles in the PC version of God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

God of War PC Port Dominates Sales Charts

Sony’s God of War is already taking the PC market by storm with an outstanding sales performance. It is no secret that Sony has been increasing its efforts to appease PC gamers. Microsoft proved that PC gamers are a considerably sized market with its PC Game Pass success. After this...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sony’s God of War Is Finally Coming to PC After 3 Years

2018’s God of War reboot introduced the franchise to a new generation of gamers. The emphasis on a cinematic and heartfelt experience differentiated the game from previous entries. Renowned for exploration and RPG elements as well, PlayStation owners were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. Three years later, this experience exclusive to the PlayStation will be exclusive no longer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War - PC Announce Trailer

God of War is headed to PC on January 14, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive... and teach his son to do the same.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony is officially bringing God of War to PC

One of Sony’s best PlayStation games, God of War, is headed to PC. The game will be available on January 14th, 2022, and you can preorder it now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. If you opt to pick up the game on PC, you’ll be able...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

God Of War Makes Its Way To PC Next Year

God of War was possibly one of the most beloved games on the PlayStation 4 platform. The game represented and a new vision for the franchise from developers Sony Santa Monica. We saw the young and angry Kratos become an old man with his eager son in tow. It was truly a spectacular experience and now, more people will be able to play this Norse epic early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

God of War PC means the platform wars are over, boy

I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'God of War' Is Another PlayStation Exclusive to Be Added to PC

PlayStation and Xbox consoles have long been heralded as staple devices for serious gamers, as these decked-out consoles offer cinematic play experiences in their AAA titles that aren't always available for PC. While PC gamers have arguably a wider library of games to choose from, those who forgo the console experience often miss out on these well-loved titles.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

God of War Is Coming To PC, Has Sold 19.5 Million Copies

God of War has sold 19.5 million copies. Sony has also confirmed that the game is heading to PC and will be out on January 14, 2022. Sony dropped the news of the game heading to PC on their official blog and also shared the announcement trailer for the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

God of War Windows PC trailer teases launch of new game

PC gamers looking forward to the launch of the once exclusive PlayStation game God of War on Windows computers early next year are sure to enjoy the three-minute announcement trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game, storyline and characters if you haven’t already enjoyed it on PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

God of War on PC is 4K, Ultrawide, DLSS and No FPS Cap

The PC version of God of War promises to be impressive. We will be able to play in 4K and no fps cap, and the game will support DLSS and ultrawide monitors. Shadows and reflections will also be improved. The most important event of yesterday in the games industry turned...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES
Comments / 0

