CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Plataforma de Técnicos y Técnicas Afectadas Set to Move Forward With More Strikes to Madrid Theaters

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plataforma de Técnicos y Técnicas Afectadas has announced its intention to proceed with another strike this week. The movement is unhappy with a new decree that imposes titles and certificates for technical professionals, which would leave more than 60 percent of technical workers without employment. The Plataforma...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Strikers push forward amidst sacrifices of the strike

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It's almost been two weeks since the start of the Kellogg's strikes. For some, they are striking to keep what they've earned. "We think that since they're doing the same work that we're doing they should have the same pay and the same benefits," said Pam Brown, a Quality Lab worker at Kellogg's. "I think that's the big reason why we're out here, cause we just want equality for everyone."
LABOR ISSUES
operawire.com

Oper Frankfurt Announces Cast Change for ‘Carmen’

Oper Frankfurt has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Carmen.”. The company noted that Adriana Gonzalez will take over the role of Micaëla, replacing Angela Vallone. Gonzalez won Operalia in 2019 and has performed at the Opera de Toulon, Opernhaus Zurich, Opéra de Lille, Opéra de Dijon...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change for ‘Norma’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for the Oct. 23 performance of “Norma.”. The company noted that Marcelo Puente will sing the role of Pollione replacing Dmytro Popov. Puente has performed the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Oper Stuttgart, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Hamburg...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Ainhoa Arteta Withdraws from Teatro Cervantes’ ‘Tosca’

The Teatro Cervantes de Málaga has announced that soprano Ainhoa Arteta will withdraw from its upcoming production of “Tosca.”. According to a press release, Arteta is still recovering from health issues. In a statement, the soprano said that she lamented the fact that had to withdraw from the production set to take place in August. She added that due to the challenges that the role of “Tosca” has and due to her personal health, she prefers to withdraw.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid Theaters#Plataforma#The Funci N P Blica#Inaem#Teatro Mar A Guerrero#The Teatro De La Zarzuela
operawire.com

Eri Nakamura & Stephen Lead Canadian Opera Company’s ‘Madama Butterfly’

Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” will be revived on Feb. 4, 2022, at the Canadian Opera Company. The production will mark the first time in nearly two years that the curtain rises for a live audience at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The production is helmed by Canadian director Aria Umezawa in a COC debut.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Royal Opera House to Re-evaluate Repertoire

The Royal Opera House has announced that it will review its repertoire to reflect the new cultural sensibilities. In a statement, the company said, “Our repertory contains a raft of work both contemporary and historical. To ensure we present these stories in a way that is suitable and enjoyable for modern audiences, both our artistic companies consult widely to ensure that the Royal Opera House takes account of all cultural sensitivities in its staging, casting, and presentation of much-loved historic works.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Les Grandes Voix / Les Grands Solistes To Showcase Juan Diego Flórez in Recital

Les Grands Voix / Les Grands Solistes are set to present a recital starring tenor Juan Diego Flórez on Dec. 3, 2021. The showcase, which will also feature pianist Vincenzo Scalera, will include music by Schubert, Bellini, Rossini, Tosti, Donizetti, Verdi, and Puccini. Among the pieces performed will be arias from such operas as “Jerusalem,” “Le Villi,” “Il Duca d’Alba,” “Il Signor Bruschino,” and “Semiramide.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Operalia Announces Winners of 2021 Competition

Operalia has announced the winners of its 2021 competition. Held at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, the competition saw young artists from all over the world compete before a distinguished panel of judges in the categories of opera and zarzuela. First Prize – Tenor Ivan Ayon-Rivas (Peru) and mezzo-soprano Victoria...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
operawire.com

Teatro alla Scala Announces Cast Change for ‘Macbeth’

The Teatro alla Scala has announced a cast change for the final performance of “Macbeth.”. The company noted that Ewa Plonka will take over the Dec. 29 performance which was originally expected to be sung by Elena Guseva. The soprano will also be covering for Anna Netrebko throughout the run.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

OperaUpClose Announces New Executive Producer

U.K.- based company OperaUpClose has announced that Morag Massey will be the organization’s new Executive Producer. Massey was previously the Executive Director at Bristol’s Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factor and produced several works including “Henry V,” and “Otello.” She has also worked as Marketing Manager for Circomedia, researcher for BBC Radio 4, and as a freelance journalist and editor.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Quality Control Ups Trio of Female Executives

Quality Control Music has promoted Simone Mitchell to president, Tamika Howard to executive VP and Amber Mitchell to VP of artist relations. In announcing their new positions, QC COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee said, “These women are the backbone of this QC family, and have had their hand in building some of the best musical careers in rap. Their promotions and elevated positions have been well-earned.” Added CEO Pierre “P” Thomas: “These powerful Black women are the executives that run much of the show with us. Watching them grow through the ranks and impact our artists the way they have is something...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Obituary: Baritone Barry Mora Dies at 81

New Zealand baritone Barry Mora has died at the age of 81. Born in Palmerston North, Mora went to Taikorea School and then on to Palmerston North Boys’ High, where his musical interests began. In 1971, He then began his career in New Zealand as Valentin in “Faust.” From there, he studied in London with Otakar Kraus and John Matthews and joined the Geksenkirchen City Opera in Germany in 1976 until 1980. From 1980 to 1987, Mora became a member of Oper Frankfurt.
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Teresa Berganza Receives Honor from Teatro Real

Teresa Berganza has been named Patron of Honor of the Teatro Real in Madrid. The Institution’s Board of Trustees proposed the honor at a meeting that took place on Oct. 5, 2021. Berganza has been linked to the Teatro Real since the period when it was a concert hall and...
WORLD
operawire.com

Oper Frankfurt Appoints Thomas Guggeis As General Music Director

Oper Frankfurt has announced the appointment of German conductor Thomas Guggeis as its new General Music Director starting 2023-24 season, succeeding Sebastian Weigle. “I have been following Thomas Guggeis’ path since he stepped in for Christoph von Dohnányi in Berlin’s “Salome” in 2018. To speak of a singular talent is an understatement. Despite his young age, Thomas Guggeis is no longer a talent, but astonishingly advanced in everything that a conductor has to achieve in such an important position,” said Oper Frankfurt’s Intendant Bernd Loebe. “He has a musical idea for every task, can easily implement his ideas technically, and experiences the music with emotion and empathy for orchestras and soloists. Many conversations that we have already had made me quickly realize: We think similarly, we question ourselves, we take every detail seriously, and we enjoy music,” added Loebe.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Jonathan Tetelman Signs with Deutsche Grammophon

(Credit: © Stephen Howard Dillon) Jonathan Tetelman has signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon. For his first album with the yellow label, Tetelman is currently in Las Palmas recording at the Auditorio Alfredo Kraus with the Orquesta Filarmónica de Gran Canaria and its Chief Conductor, Karel Mark Chichon. The recording will be released internationally in summer 2022 and will showcase the tenor in works by Verdi and verismo composers as well as other lyric works.
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Opera North Announces Announces New Female Conductor Trainee

Opera North in the U.K. has announced that conductor Kay Salomon will join the company at the end of this year to take part in the company’s new Female Conductor Traineeship. The new initiative will offer wide-ranging experience and support within the UK’s national opera company in the north. In...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy