MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2021-22 Mountaineer men’s basketball team will roll out the carpet at the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Friday for the Gold-Blue Debut. The public is welcome, and admission is free. An officiated scrimmage will highlight the evening. There will also be an introductory speech by coach Bob Huggins, and the activities will conclude with an autograph session on the Coliseum floor. Everyone entering the Coliseum or seeking autographs must wear a mask.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO