Jon Dahl Tomasson is thinking about how to build connections with young players when his mind drifts back to leaving Denmark and moving to the Netherlands to play for Heerenveen at the age of 18. “I was a very young boy,” Malmö’s manager says. “I was not used to anything. I was away from my family and the manager, Foppe de Haan, took me on scouting trips to learn about the language – but also to connect with me and to help me learn about Dutch football. I was surprised, but at the end of the day you build a relationship with the man.”

