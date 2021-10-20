CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Egypt detains artist robot Ai-Da before historic pyramid show

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsGbU_0cX7WLKh00

She has been described as “a vision of the future” who is every bit as good as other abstract artists today, but Ai-Da – the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist – hit a temporary snag before her latest exhibition when Egyptian security forces detained her at customs.

Ai-Da is due to open and present her work at the Great Pyramid of Giza on Thursday, the first time contemporary art has been allowed next to the pyramid in thousands of years.

But because of security issues over the cameras in Ai-Da’s eyes, both Ai-Da and her sculpture were held in Egyptian customs for 10 days, sparking a diplomatic fracas and prompting her creator to deny that she was a spy.

“The British ambassador has been working through the night to get Ai-Da released, but we’re right up to the wire now,” said Aidan Meller, the human force behind Ai-Da, shortly before her release. “It’s really stressful.”

According to Meller, border guards detained Ai-Da at first because she had a modem, and then because she had cameras in her eyes (which she uses to draw and paint). “I can ditch the modems, but I can’t really gouge her eyes out,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBdmj_0cX7WLKh00
Ai-Da with an artwork. Photograph: Lucy Seal/PR

She was finally cleared through customs on Wednesday evening, hours before the exhibition was due to start, with the British embassy in Cairo saying they were “glad” the case had been resolved.

Both Ai-Da and her sculpture had been sent in specialised flight cases by air cargo to Cairo before the Forever Is Now exhibition, which runs until 7 November and is presented by the consultancy firm Art D’Égypte in partnership with the Egyptian ministry of antiquities and tourism and the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs. The exhibition will showcase works by leading Egyptian and international artists including Stephen Cox, Lorenzo Quinn, Moataz Nasr and Alexander Ponomarev.

Ai-Da’s 2 x 2.5-metre sculpture is a play on the riddle of the sphinx – “What goes on four feet in the morning, two feet at noon, and three feet in the evening?” – the answer to which is a human.

“Four legs is when you’re a toddler, two legs is when you’re an adult, and three is when you’re elderly and need a walking stick,” Meller said. “So Ai-Da produced an enormous version of herself with three legs. We’re saying that actually, with the new Crispr technology coming through, and the way we can do gene-editing today, life extension is actually very likely. The ancient Egyptians were doing exactly the same thing with mummification. Humans haven’t changed: we still have the desire to live for ever. But all of that comes to nought if we can’t get her released.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4n6O_0cX7WLKh00
Ai-Da exhibition in Cairo Photograph: PR

Named after the computing pioneer Ada Lovelace , Ai-Da was built by a team of programmers, roboticists, art experts and psychologists. The multimillion-pound project was completed in 2019 and is updated as AI technology improves.

The robot’s artwork, including “the first self-portrait with no self” has been displayed at the Design Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum, and she has previously spoken to the Guardian about her own inspirations.

Meller, an Oxford gallerist , said he always hoped his project would prompt debate about the rapid rise of AI technology. “She is an artist robot, let’s be really clear about this. She is not a spy. People fear robots, I understand that. But the whole situation is ironic, because the goal of Ai-Da was to highlight and warn of the abuse of technological development, and she’s being held because she is technology. Ai-Da would appreciate that irony, I think.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eNHO_0cX7WLKh00
Ai-Da with more artworks. Photograph: Victor Frankowski/PR

He added: “We’re well aware that the fictions of 1984 and Brave New World are now facts. AI is developing rapidly. For the first time tens of thousands of graduates will have degrees in machine learning. The supercomputer can use vast data and process extraordinary algorithms. We predict by 2025 there will be big disruption with technology, and Ai-Da is trying to use art to bring attention to that.”

Meller thanked the British embassy and Art d’Égypte their “amazing work” in trying to get her released.

Other artworks seized or impounded by authorities


An artwork by the British artist and war veteran Bran Symondson was seized at Houston airport and banned from entering the US in 2016. The work – three decommissioned, non-working AK-47s embellished with dollar bills and butterflies – was to have been shown at a pop-up exhibition at La Colombe d’Or gallery. “All the paperwork needed was in order, but they still refused to release his art,” the gallery director said at the time.

In 2018, Belgian authorities seized more than £12m worth of art by the British graffiti artist Banksy over claims it was being displayed illegally. Bailiffs took 58 pieces, including Girl With Balloon and Kissing Coppers, from the Strokar Inside art gallery in Brussels. The work was loaned from a German company called On Entertainment, but Banksy’s former manager said it should never have been transported. A lawyer for Strokar Inside said his clients had been caught up in a “crazy story”.

Earlier this year, a statue looted from Libya in 2011 was seized by border officials at Heathrow . The second-century BC statue, which depicts the goddess Demeter or her daughter Persephone, was illicitly excavated from an underground site in Cyrene.

Also this year, German custom authorities seized a Roman bronze bust of Hercules on the grounds that it did not have an export licence from the country of origin, a requirement for all archaeological treasures imported to Germany. The Viennese antiquities dealer who bought the bust from a US dealer and was taking it to Austria only retrieved it after taking legal action.

Last year, a painting by the French surrealist artist Yves Tanguy, reportedly worth more than €250,000 ($340,000), was thrown away by crew at Düsseldorf airport after the owner forgot the painting at a check-in counter. It was recovered by German police at the bottom of a recycling bin.

• This article was amended on 25 October 2021 to clarify text related to the circumstances of Ai-Da’s detention by Egyptian customs.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

British Museum dish found to be rare Chinese artefact

It is thought to have been made between 1086 and 1125. A stoneware dish on display at the British Museum that was previously thought to be Korean has been identified as the “rarest of all Imperial Chinese ceramics”. The plain green-glazed artefact was originally thought to be of Korean origin,...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Ada Lovelace
Person
Yves Tanguy
Daily Mail

Robot artist that creates paintings using algorithms, cameras and a robotic arm is detained by Egyptian security forces over fears it is part of an elaborate SPY plot

This glamorous robot, designed to create works of art, may seem harmless enough – but she appears to have caused a diplomatic row. Ai-Da, a British-made humanoid who is named after the 19th century scientist and mathematician Ada Lovelace, has been detained by Egyptian security forces on suspicion of being part of a spying plot.
ENGINEERING
designboom.com

mummified robot joins JR and others at egypt's first art exhibition at giza pyramids

‘forever is now,’ marks the first contemporary art exhibition to be held at the pyramids of giza in egypt. the all-women company art d’égypte opened its 4th edition of the exhibition this week, october 21st, 2021. featuring the works of french artist JR, british robot artist Ai-Da, and others from around the world, ‘forever is now’ marks a departure from its previous editions — it will for the first time show both international and local artists. with this in mind, the team notes that the show is the first of its kind in 4500 years. ‘forever is now’ is on view until november 7th 2021.
DESIGN
Birmingham Star

Egypt launches 1st int'l art exhibition at Giza Pyramids

CAIRO, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Egypt launched on Thursday the first international art exhibition at the Great Pyramids of Giza and their surrounding plateau with the participation of artists from Egypt and other countries. The event "Forever Is Now" is organized by Art D'Egypte company, an Egyptian platform for art...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

‘I can’t really gouge her eyes out’: Art robot stopped at Egypt airport in spy fears

British artificial intelligence artist, Ai-Da was detained at an Egypt airport over fears she was involved in spying. Ai-Da was set for her first show in Egypt before security forces denied her entry into the country and kept her in custody for 10 days. The issue has led to tensions between British and Egyptian diplomats as the British ambassador led talks to secure her release. Ai-Da and her sculpture had been sent to Cairo by air cargo in specialised flight cases before the Forever is Now exhibition beginning on Thursday and running until 7 November. “The British ambassador has been...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Art Museum#Egyptian#British
Atlas Obscura

Egyptian Museum of Turin

A towering pair of statues of the ferocious-looking lion-headed goddess Sekhmet stand at the entrance of the Egyptian Museum of Turin. The imposing statues seem to be both guarding and inviting the visitor to explore the archeological treasures within. The Egyptian Museum of Turin is one of the oldest collections...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

Richly Adorned Egyptian Tomb Could Rewrite the History of Mummification

A new analysis of an ancient Egyptian mummy suggests that sophisticated techniques for preserving the dead may be 1,000 years older than previously believed. The discovery centers on the tomb of a high-ranking Old Kingdom official known as Khuwy, reports Kamal Tabikha for the National. Archaeologists excavated the mummy at...
SCIENCE
Fudzilla

Robot arrested for spying

The Egyptian government detained a robot artist claiming that "she" was a spy. Ai-Da — the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist was supposed to attend an exhibition in Egypt when Egyptian security forces detained her at customs. Ai-Da is due to open and present her work at the Great Pyramid...
ENTERTAINMENT
Smithonian

Ancient Stone Ram Heads Unearthed on Egypt’s ‘Avenue of the Sphinxes’

Archaeologists excavating the so-called Avenue of the Sphinxes in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have discovered three ancient stone ram heads. Authorities plan to place the heads back where they stood in ancient times, on statues that line the road in what was once the city of Thebes, reports Ibrahim Ayyad for Al-Monitor.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Robot artist is freed from Egyptian customs after spending 10 days in jail because border agents feared the British-made AI was part of a SPY plot

A British-made robot that uses algorithms and cameras to create works of art has been released by Egyptian customs after spending 10 days in detention. Ai-da, the creation of Oxford-based gallery owner Aidan Meller, was held at the border last week by agents who feared her robotics may have been covert spy tools.
ENGINEERING
Telegraph

Robot artist freed from Egyptian custody after espionage fears

The world’s first robotic artist has been released from Cairo Airport after 10 days in custody. Border guards felt the humanoid, named Ai-da, posed a security risk as she had cameras in her eyes, but they freed the UK-made creation in time for an art show at the Pyramids. The...
ENGINEERING
BBC

Robot artist Ai-Da released by Egyptian border guards

A British-built robot that uses cameras and a robotic arm to create abstract art has been released after Egyptian authorities detained it at customs. Ai-Da, named for the mathematician Ada Lovelace, was seized by border agents last week who feared her robotics may have been hiding covert spy tools. Officials...
ENGINEERING
KEYT

Artist JR’s optical illusion blows the top off the Great Pyramid

In his latest optical illusion, the street artist JR has ripped open the top of one of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The work is part of a trail of large-scale sculptures and installations by 10 contemporary artists. The exhibition “Forever is Now” (until November 7), billed as the first event of its kind at the 4,500-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site, is organized by Art D’Egypte, a company that aims to promote Egyptian art with annual exhibitions at historic sites.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Stolen Benin Bronze still remains at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery

A Benin Bronze belonging to Nigeria is still at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, despite an agreement to return the sculpture 18 months ago. It comes as the museum returned a caribou hide coat to an indigenous community in Quebec, Canada, last week. The bronze was one of hundreds stolen...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum Returns Artifact to Turkey

On Tuesday, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum returned an ancient Anatolian gold ewer to Turkey. Dating back to more than 4,000 years ago, the golden ewer is believed by experts to have been made as a funerary gift by Haitian people of Anatolia in the 3rd century B.C.E. The artifact came into the museum’s collection as a gift from its previous owner. In 1989, British collector and real estate developer Arthur Gilbert purchased it from Los Angeles dealer Bruce McNall, who was involved in the illegal antiquities trade, according to the Art Newspaper. Gilbert reportedly purchased the ewer for a substantial...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

First-of-Its-Kind Art Installation Appears to Levitate the Tip of a Giza Pyramid

The landscape of Egypt’s Giza Plateau and its famed pyramids has changed dramatically over the millennia. When it was first built around 2600 B.C.E., the Great Pyramid featured a gleaming gold cap on its peak, and its sides shone bright white thanks to a finish of polished limestone. The Great Sphinx, meanwhile, might have originally depicted an ordinary lion rather than a mythical creature.
VISUAL ART
coolhunting.com

The First-Ever Contemporary Art Show at the Pyramids of Egypt

Open now through 7 November, Forever is Now is the first contemporary art show on display at the pyramids of Egypt. Three years in the making (due to negotiations with UNESCO, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism and various embassies), the exhibition, curated by Simon Watson and organized by Art D’Égypte, showcases 10 site-specific installations that enhance the viewing experience of the ancient pyramids. For instance, Gisela Colón’s “Eternity Now”—a sculptural mound resembling a rising sun—took over 150 people to make and sits at the foot of the Sphinx. The piece, the artist says, is “about unifying the human race and how we are all globalized now.” Combining antiquity and modern art at the pyramids was an immense undertaking, but the project shows once more how “Ancient Egypt and this civilization influenced the whole world,” Art D’Égypte’s founder Nadine Abdel Ghaffar says. The exhibit (which includes work by Shuster + Moseley, JR, João Trevisan and others) casts some of these influential contributions in a different, contemporary light. View more of the art and learn about the work that went into installing it at Artnet News.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

The Guardian

39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy