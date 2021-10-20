CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

U.S. trucking industry disruptions to last as long as pandemic persists -Buttigieg

By Kanishka Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnanS_0cX7WDGt00

(Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday he expects disruptions in the trucking industry to last as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

“There are going to be disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues,” he said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday when asked about the trucking industry facing driver shortages.

He had said on Sunday that supply chain issues could persist into 2022 as many companies struggle with disruptions.

Rating agency Moody’s said on Wednesday that the pressure on U.S. supply chains will take time to subside. Increased transportation costs and shortages of commodities and consumer goods will put upward pressure on consumer prices, Moody’s said.

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. companies to keep prices high as supply chain headaches persist

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The largest U.S. manufacturers including General Motors, General Electric, 3M and Boeing face logistics headaches and higher costs due to global supply bottlenecks that are likely to persist into next year but agreed the hit to profits can be mitigated by charging higher prices for their goods.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Businesses To Biden: Hold Off On Vaccine Mandate For Workers Until After Holidays Pass

The business community has a request for President Joe Biden: delay the vaccine mandate until after the holiday season is over. On Sept. 9, Biden announced a new executive order that institutes a vaccine mandate for all employers with 100 or more workers that would require their workforce be fully vaccinated or be provided with weekly testing. Many business executives embraced the president’s mandate and several major corporations have announced plans for meeting the administration’s mandate.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
CNBC

In global supply chain with no quick fix, companies are paying to ship air

Top executives from Flock Freight and Lineage Logistics, two key players in the global supply chain focused on trucking and cold storage, expect the current supply chain issues to last at least another six to nine months. But both companies, which have recently raised large rounds of funding from investors,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies#Consumer Prices#U S#Cnn#Moody
automotiveworld.com

Long-haul trucking

Long-haul trucking continues to play a major role in today’s supply chains. For example, 72% of all freight transported in the US in 2019 was done so via the trucking industry. But it is a segment not only poised for profound change but also one facing key immediate challenges. The...
INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

The economics of trucking during a pandemic – Taking the Hire Road

Bob Costello, chief economist and SVP at the American Trucking Associations, and host Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach, discuss the multiple factors spurring the driver shortage, how lifestyle is playing a role in recruiting, and why we might be on the upswing on this week’s episode of Taking the Hire Road.
INDUSTRY
wiproud.com

Trucking Industry Down 80,000 Drivers

I’m Lauren Moss with today’s AgDay Minute. The trucking industry says its already serious labor shortage is getting even worse. According to the American Trucking Association, the industry is down some 80-thousand drivers. That’s an all-time record high. The industry was already short more than 60-thousand drivers before the pandemic....
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
WNDU

Pete Buttigieg addresses ongoing supply chain issues in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is commenting on the supply chain issues, saying it could last into 2022 as many companies continue to struggle. “There are no questions that these challenges will persist as long as this pandemic continues, and it’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Phys.org

Targeted interventions to contain pandemics, minimize societal disruption

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 218 million infections and over 4.5 million deaths as of Sept. 3, 2021. Nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), such as case isolation, quarantining contacts, and the complete lockdown of entire countries, were implemented in an effort to contain the pandemic. But these NPIs often come at the expense of economic disruption, harm to social and mental well-being, and costly administration costs to ensure compliance.
WORLD
worldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Property Industry Rebounds to Pre-Pandemic Levels in Record Time

Covid-19 has left a lasting "wait and see" approach on society according to new PwC and ULI report. According to PwC US and the Urban Land Institute's newly released Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2022, property investment is top of mind for institutional investors in both traditional and alternative sectors as risk remains low and rates stay attractive. Urban landscapes are facing change, as new land uses and updated zoning allows markets to evolve.
REAL ESTATE
erienewsnow.com

Buttigieg says US supply chain issues will 'certainly' continue into 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicted on Sunday that supply chain issues facing the US will continue into 2022, but stressed that Congress potentially passing President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal is the best way to help alleviate those problems. "Certainly a lot of the challenges that we've been experiencing this year...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Supply chain crisis could last into next year, Pete Buttigieg warns

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that it was likely that the US would see some supply chain issues persist through 2021 into 2022.Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, the secretary contended that the Biden administration was working to alleviate issues facing the supply chain presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, but stressed that some would likely endure.“[A] lot of the challenges we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year,” Mr Buttigieg said, before adding: “It’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof.”“Demand is up because income is...
RETAIL
Dallas Business Journal

Trucking industry facing a hiring and retention crisis

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. Freight operators nationwide are scrambling to meet shipping demands as they desperately try to lure more drivers into the pipeline of America's supply chain. According to the American Trucking Associations, the reality...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy