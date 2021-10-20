CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone buying majority stake in Spanx

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackstone Inc. BX +1.27% is buying a majority stake in Spanx Inc., becoming the first outsider to put money into a company that revolutionized women’s shapewear. The deal values Spanx at $1.2 billion, the companies said. Spanx founder Sara Blakely will maintain a significant stake in the company and will continue...

Person
Sara Blakely
Person
Reese Witherspoon
