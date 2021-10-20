5 Easy Steps for Bringing Your Herb Garden Indoors for the Winter

Growing food at home can save us all a lot of money whilst likely providing healthier food than we’d normally get. One of the best avenues into home gardening is the culinary herb garden, and perhaps the best way into culinary herb growing is starting with perennial plants. Perennial plants,...
I know I sound like an alarmist. It’s been warm all fall, and now that we’ve had just a tiny appetizer of cool weather, I’m talking about carting plants in for the winter. We’re still a month away from the average date of the first killing freeze here in North...
One of the latest design trends taps into something many people intuit quite, ahem, naturally. Biophilic design is spreading through homes and businesses in Western Europe like the rampant kudzu it imitates. The name comes from biophilia, the idea that humans are intrinsically linked to the natural world, informed by its elements and affected by its shifts. In fact, some argue that our connection to nature is one of the deepest roots of human evolution, as it has persisted over millennia, shaping human health and development.
We winterize our houses and cars, so why not winterize our garden as well?. The truth is, most of us do it without really thinking about it. Every time you rake the lawn or harvest your last bushel of tomatoes before frost, you’re taking a few cursory steps toward winterizing your garden.
Starting a garden or caring for new plants can often feel overwhelming. There is a lot of gardening information out there, and it may feel like you have to know it all before you can even get started. I’m here to reassure you that it doesn’t have to be complicated. If you have the desire to add some plants into your life or want to give gardening another go, there are approaches that can minimize the stress and give you the tools needed to grow confidence in your plant skills.
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us brought our houseplants outside this past summer to give them fresh air and sunlight, but according to AJ Petitti, now is the time to start transitioning those plants back indoors. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer is particularly interested in this topic and she made special note of the tips AJ shared to help us make successful houseplant transitions. AJ recommends starting the transition now because cooler weather is right around the corner.
For some, winterizing is a melancholy chore signaling summer’s end; for others it’s a bittersweet respite from watering and weeding. Regardless of how you feel about packing it in for winter, the following tips might make winterizing your garden, lawn and house a bit easier. Winterize Your Garden. Remove annuals....
As temperatures start to cool and there are fewer chores to do outside, I start thinking about how I can extend the gardening season. One way is to start dreaming and planning for next spring. But before that, I like to tackle a few garden craft projects, using leaves, seeds, and even dried flowers from the landscape, which thankfully isn’t covered in snow yet.
Sounds crazy with our usually warm October weather but frost will be here soon, and many homeowners still have gardening and landscaping chores. Inquiries concerning fall maintenance of their lawns and landscapes plants are common concerns. These recent questions below may be of relevance to your gardening situation. Question: I...
It’s that time of year when the leaves start to change and we know that winter can’t be far behind. The Story Garden will be winterizing its buildings for the season on November 1, 2021. The Story Garden will still be open dawn to dusk, but our buildings will be closed. The Story Garden rentals will end for the season on November 1. Rentals will resume in the spring. See you in May!
As the risk of frost nears, it’s time to bring in some of the non-hardy plants so that they can over winter indoors. But before you start digging up your plants and plunking them in pots in front of your window, follow a few easy steps to ensure that your plants make it through the winter.
If your houseplants have been vacationing outdoors for the summer, it is now time to bring them indoors for protection against dipping nighttime temperatures. Insect pests are usually kept in check by natural predators outdoors, but they may become a concern in your protected home environment. Here are steps to take to avoid unsightly and damaging insect infestations on indoor plants.
We still haven’t had a killing frost in our garden. Frost is usually that wake-up moment that the garden is done. However, we didn’t wait, but have been pulling out the tomatoes, peppers, tomatillos, winter squash – one bed at a time. And carefully digging the potatoes, sweet potatoes and last of the onions to both eat now and store for the winter.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not just vegetables that thrive in the fall growing season. There’s a whole host of herbs that you can plant too!. Mint, oregano, thyme, are great choices. Rosemary is good too, not to mention it’s very drought tolerant. These herbs have all fall and even...
Sponsored Content by OSU College of Food, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences. A fresh garden salad isn’t something we can only get in the summer. In fact, you can plant a hardy fall and winter garden in Ohio. We get advice from the pros at Ohio State University.
For many home cooks, herbs are the staple for many home gardens. However, many pet parents struggle with making sure their plants are safe for the cats. Many pet parents might be surprised to know that there are not only herbs that are safe for your cat, but there are also herbs that are good for them!
