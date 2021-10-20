5 Easy Steps for Bringing Your Herb Garden Indoors for the Winter

Comfort zones are easy to fall into. They’re reliable, safe, and require very little effort on our part. It’s no wonder many of us live the majority of our lives following the same routines and doing the same things over and over. Unfortunately, your comfort zone can only satisfy you for so long. Eventually, you may find yourself looking at your life and wondering how you ended up in such as repetitive place. That’s when you realize how much of a rut you’ve been in and decide it is time to get your life back on track.

