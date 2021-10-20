CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions promote WR Geronimo Allison to active roster

By Zachary Links
 8 days ago
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have promoted Geronimo Allison from the practice squad to the active roster. The wide receiver will be eligible to play this week against the Rams with an opportunity to notch his first reception since 2019.

Allison showed promise with the Packers – particularly in the first quarter of 2018 when he recorded 19 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, he was expected to take on a larger role, but the 6-foot-3, 202-pound target struggled in the slot. He finished out with 34 catches for just 287 yards and two scores, despite playing in all 16 games.

He hooked on with the Lions in 2020, a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum, but he opted out. That deal tolled into this year, when he missed Detroit’s final cut. Now that the Lions are without wide receiver Quintez Cephus, Allison will get a chance to show what he can do.

Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions elevate WR Geronimo Allison, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman for Bengals game

The Detroit Lions lost two more players to injured reserve this week, as WR Quintez Cephus broke his collarbone and CB/KR Corey Ballentine suffered a hamstring injury. The Lions did sign CB Mark Gilbert off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, but with less than a week to learn the playbook and acclimate to the team, it would be surprising if he was active for this Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Morning Sun

Lions ‘have a plan’ for Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Standing winless after five games, the Detroit Lions are heading into another tough test this Sunday afternoon. Next in line are the Cincinnati Bengals and that young, high-powered offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow has rebounded from a knee injury and put together a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions scratch Trinity Benson in favor of Geronimo Allison for Bengals game

Detroit — In desperate need for someone to step up at wide receiver, the Detroit Lions won't immediately look to Trinity Benson to fill that void. The team scratched the player they acquired via trade ahead of the season, opting instead to activate veteran Geronimo Allison off the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Detroit#American Football#Wr#Packers
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions add wide receiver to active roster in advance of matchup vs. Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will need all hands on deck if they hope to even keep the score respectable when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have signed WR Geronimo Allison to the active roster from the practice squad. The Lions...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions Bites: Trois-Rivières’ season-opening roster

It’s been three seasons since the Montreal Canadiens had an ECHL affiliate, but it may be worth the wait, as the Lions de Trois-Rivières are ready to pounce for their inaugural 2021-22 season. They will play on Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Colisée Vidéotron against the Newfoundland Growlers.
NHL
Detroit News

Lions looking to give veteran receiver Geronimo Allison more snaps on offense

Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed there will be some adjustments to this week's playing rotation, but in a rare moment of discretion he declined to get into specifics. "We’re going to give an opportunity to a couple of guys," Campbell said Friday. "Nothing specific right now."
NFL
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

