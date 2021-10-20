Lions promote WR Geronimo Allison to active roster

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have promoted Geronimo Allison from the practice squad to the active roster. The wide receiver will be eligible to play this week against the Rams with an opportunity to notch his first reception since 2019.

Allison showed promise with the Packers – particularly in the first quarter of 2018 when he recorded 19 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, he was expected to take on a larger role, but the 6-foot-3, 202-pound target struggled in the slot. He finished out with 34 catches for just 287 yards and two scores, despite playing in all 16 games.

He hooked on with the Lions in 2020, a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum, but he opted out. That deal tolled into this year, when he missed Detroit’s final cut. Now that the Lions are without wide receiver Quintez Cephus, Allison will get a chance to show what he can do.