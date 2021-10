Adult members of Generation Z, a group raised on the internet and social media apps, are more focused on savings and gaining financial literacy coming out of the pandemic. That’s the takeaway from a Bank of America Corp. survey that found 70% of the group added to their savings in the past year, while 26% contributed to a retirement account and 26% invested in the market. Despite challenges brought on the pandemic, more than two thirds of those polled between the ages of 18 to 24 remain optimistic about their financial future.

