California State

California school district tells parents their children must eat lunch in the rain due to COVID

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California school district sent an email to parents telling them their children will be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. "Rain is forecasted this week which will present an added challenge to our lunch routines," Patwin Elementary School Principal Gay Bourguignon notified parents this week....

Ironside556
7d ago

Great, so the kids can catch a real disease by eating outside in the rain. Way to go, Commiefornia. Liberalism truly is a mental disorder..

Dee Helton Franklin
7d ago

Take your kids out of public schools & homeschool or private school. otherwise, you will loose them.

