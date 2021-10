Mayor Gary Christenson invited State Representative Paul Donato to City Hall and surprised him with a citation in recognition of his 80th birthday! As the Representative is tireless and is often in Malden the Mayor and his staff were surprised to learn of this milestone birthday. Representative Donato, who is from Medford, represents the 35th Middlesex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He previously served as a member of the Medford School Committee from 1972 to 1975 and the City Council from 1976 to 1985 and again from 1996 to 2000. While serving on the Council, Donato also served as Deputy Mayor from 1978 to 1979, Mayor from 1980 to 1985, and Council President from 1999 to 2000.

