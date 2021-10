Mitsubishi’s low-launch, low-spin White profile, which exists in lines such as Tensei and Diamana, is now available in an all-new line: Kai’li. Indeed, Kai’li White is the first new MCA series since Tensei in 2015. Kai’li was developed in response to both tour demand and the needs of stronger, more athletic golfers who are “looking to maximize speed and energy transfer while maintaining stability,” according to Zane Nuttall, manager of product development and innovation. (And because this is the first question GolfWRXers will ask: the new Kai’li line is of no relation to the Diamana Kai’li of 2009)

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO