This past Fri., Oct. 15, the Dance, Music, Theater and Arts department held a free recital in honor of their supporters and donors. The event showcased the different pitches that these Seawolves could reach, as well as the gracefulness of their dancing, the realism in their acting, and the great musical talents of all of the participants. Dance department chair and Co-Director of the Dance Program Christine Cali was ecstatic to mention that this performance was the first live one at SSU since the pandemic started.

