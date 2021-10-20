CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Battling Huntington's Disease Celebrates 'Dream Prom'

By Tevis Hillis
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Hailey Sweet, it has not been easy going from living an everyday life to being diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease, but Hailey and her family are not letting this define her. “It got really big really fast,” said Jamie Sweet, Hailey’s mother. This weekend, Hailey’s friends...

www.news9.com

