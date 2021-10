In a historic breakthrough for local clean energy, an electric school bus in Beverly, Massachusetts, successfully delivered power back to the electricity grid for more than 50 hours over the course of the summer. This is the first time an electric school bus has been leveraged as an energy resource by the regional utility National Grid in New England and among the first instances in the United States that an electric school bus has supported the electric grid in this way.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO