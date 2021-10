Taconic High School has begun the process of coming up with a new mascot more than a year now after the school dropped its “Braves” moniker... and your opinion matters!. Members of the Pittsfield School Committee voted in August of last year to retire the name and mascot associated with the high school. According to a media release from HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, the marketing and communications services agency that the school district enlisted to assist in the process, offers pro bono rebranding services to any Massachusetts high school that made the decision to change its mascot.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO