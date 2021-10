The Carroll County Department of Planning seeks public input on the county’s first Transportation Master Plan and asks residents to complete a new online survey. To help address the updated transportation needs for Carroll County, its citizens and businesses, as well as provide a vision for future needs, Planning began the task of creating the first-ever countywide Comprehensive Transportation Master Plan. The goal of this plan originates with the 2014 Carroll County Master Plan, which states, “Provide a safe and functional intra-county transportation system that promotes access and mobility for people and goods through a variety of transportation modes.”

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO