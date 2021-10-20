A ‘Moss’ Exciting Discovery

True, around here the word “rise” usually conjures up a certain mythical bird. But lots of things rise—like angels, hope and rockets, for instance. Just ask Soundarya “Sound” Ritzman, a UW-Green Bay senior. Starting with her name—Soundarya is from the Tamil language, spoken primarily in southern India, which means “beautiful, angel.” And when she recalls her earliest memories and the paths her life has taken, it’s not hard to imagine a few guardian angels hovering about along with the Phoenix. Ritzman (Communication and Organizational Leadership) grew up in Appleton but was born in India. And that was just the start of a journey that embraces a constantly rising spirit. She was featured recently in UW-Green Bay’s new PSA, “Never Stop Learning.” Following graduation in May 2022, she will be headed to her graduate school of choice — the University of West London, to pursue a master’s degree in Luxury Hospitality Management.

