Bitcoin tops $66,000, hits high on mainstreaming excitement

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin jumped to a record Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time,...

www.thederrick.com

InvestorPlace

4 Top Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Hits a New High

The crypto market is reaching new heights as coins and tokens provide multi-fold returns in the blink of an eye. And while global adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased, data suggests these users comprise only 4% of the world’s population. This leaves ample headroom for growth in all aspects of the industry, including crypto stocks.
kitco.com

Bitcoin price is about to go parabolic, but towards $100k or $20k? Soloway and Grummes

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin is about to see another major breakout after surpassing its previous all-time highs, but will the price move to the upside or the downside?. David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, hosts a discussion with Florian Grummes, managing director of Midas Touch Consulting, and Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai, to talk Bitcoin price forecasts for the short-term, long-term, and inflation hedges.
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Jumps to New High Above $66,000 After Landmark U.S. ETF Launch

Bitcoin notched a fresh all-time high as investors cheered the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The world's largest cryptocurrency previously set its record at $64,899 in mid-April. Bullish comments from legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones also boosted sentiment as the billionaire investor said he preferred...
WLFI.com

Bitcoin surges to new record above $66,000

The bitcoin bull market is showing no signs of slowing down. Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of nearly $67,000 Wednesday, topping the previous record set in April. Bitcoin prices have surged 50% this month, from just under $44,000 at the end of September. The...
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Hits $66,000 ATH as Investor Sentiment Heightens

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new ATH, hitting $66,000. Several fundamentals have combined to take Bitcoin to the point where it is today. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization has lived up to its name as a market leader, as it crossed its previous All-Time High (ATH) price to print a new one as investor sentiment heightens. At present, the cryptocurrency is trading at an intraday high of $66,930, atop a 7.65% growth in the past 24 hours.
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin Smashes Through All-Time High Surpassing $66,000 per Unit

The spot price of bitcoin smashed through the leading crypto asset’s all-time high (ATH) surpassing $66,000 per unit after the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched in the United States. The last time bitcoin touched an ATH six months ago on April 14, 2021, the price tapped $64,804 per unit.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Shatters A New All-Time High Above $66,000 In Record-Breaking Day

Bitcoin is in the midst of a disbelief bull run. The pioneer cryptocurrency just zoomed past the $66,000 level, fueled by the successful launch on Tuesday of the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the United States. Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High. On October 20, Bitcoin broke past its previous...
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin broke out beyond its previous all-time high to reach $67k, following the successful launch earlier this week of the first ever Bitcoin ETF. The ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO:NYSE Arca) offers exposure to Bitcoin futures and has continued to rise in tandem with the spot Bitcoin price – its launch was the second most successful ever of an ETF by volume. The second leading cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also performing strongly. We are likely to see higher prices in Bitcoin over the coming days.
UPI News

Dow closes just short of record high as bitcoin surpasses $66,000

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just short of a record high on Wednesday as markets were propelled by a record day for bitcoin. The blue-chip dow gained 152.03 points, or 0.43%, to close at 35,609.34, 0.1% short of its record close after touching an all-time high of 35,669.69 earlier in the session.
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Cryptocurrency soars to all-time high after reaching $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Refreshes All-Time High above $66,000, Altcoins Pick Up Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to refresh its all-time high after a successful break through the $66,000 milestone during Wednesday. On Coinbase exchange, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hit an ATH at $66,999, following a positive mood across the crypto markets that took Ethereum (ETH) to test new highs above the $4,000 threshold, now exchanging hands at $4,077.98.
