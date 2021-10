Marvel's Eternals director Chloé Zhao is making her big Marvel Cinematic Universe debut fresh off an Oscar win for her film Nomadland. However, as Zhao tells it, she may not be the only Oscar-winner amongst Marvel Studios' new crop of stars! In a new interview, Chloe Zhao was asked point-blank if her Nomadland star and collaborator (and four-time Oscar winner) Frances McDormand would ever come play in the MCU. Well, Zhao gave a pretty definitive response to that inquiry, by not only saying that McDormand would join the MCU, but that "I think she wants to."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO