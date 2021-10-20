CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slim Thug, Paul Wall & Bun B Drop ‘Light The Fuse’ Hype Video For The Rockets [WATCH]

By Brandon Caldwell
 7 days ago

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The Houston Rockets know this season is different than any other in the last decade. Clean slate, a fresh start, fresh face, new direction. But knowing the Rockets and Houston sports, you can’t escape without a theme song.

Luckily, the squad linked up with Slim Thug , Paul Wall and Bun B for “Light The Fuse,” a hype video to kick off the 2021-2022 season and includes highlights of current Rockets including No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green , Kevin Porter Jr. and more.

Watch the video in full below. The Rockets kick off the season on Wednesday (October 20) on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

