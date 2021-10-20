Hoopeston man guilty of sexual assault

DANVILLE — On Oct. 19, 2021, Richard Ingram, formerly of Hoopeston, pleaded guilty to Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class X Felony. Ingram was sentenced to serve 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.

Ingram must serve 85% of his sentence and register as a sex offender for life. Ingram, after his sentence in prison, will serve a period of mandatory supervised release to be determined by the Illinois Department of Corrections between three years to natural life.

During the plea, Circuit Judge Charles Hall heard evidence that Ingram was the paramour to the 9-year-old victim’s mother. The victim’s mother entrusted Ingram to watch the victim while she was dying in 2019 and unable to care for her child. Ingram took advantage of the victim while he was in a position of trust and authority, and touched the sex organ of the victim in the summer of 2019.

“Sexual predators who prey on the children of Vermilion County will not be tolerated and my office will do everything in our power to ensure that such despicable transgressors are brought to justice and that our children are kept safe. We are grateful for the victim’s bravery in this case and his cooperation with the investigation,” Lacy said.