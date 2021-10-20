CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens TE Nick Boyle practices Wednesday after being designated to return from IR

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3im2vF_0cX7Hp3G00
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, right, returned from the injured reserve and practiced with the team on Wednesday. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle practiced Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Boyle, one of the NFL’s top blocking tight ends, has not played since suffering a season-ending knee injury in November against the New England Patriots. Boyle had a clean-up procedure on his knee over the summer, which delayed his return. The Ravens have 21 days before they must activate Boyle to their 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.

“We’ll just have to see how he does in practice, but he seems strong,” coach John Harbaugh said before practice Wednesday. “He’s been rehabbing out here really strong with the training staff and with the strength staff. I see him out here working for, really, months. And it’ll be a good test today to see how it feels in a football practice, even if it’s just individual periods. So we’ll see what he can do out here today and probably have more for you going forward.”

Boyle returned to practice in early September but reverted to IR on Sept. 10, giving him additional time to recover. Tight end Mark Andrews, one of Boyle’s closest friends, called his recovery “incredibly difficult.”

“I think everybody on the team knows how much he wants to be out here playing,” Andrews said on Wednesday. “This means so much to him, playing here and playing with his guys. It means a lot, and so for him to be able to be getting healthy and eventually be coming out, that’s the type of guy we need.”

Boyle started in nine games last season, recording 113 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 catches. In 2019, when he started 15 games, he was one of the NFL’s most versatile blockers on a record-setting rushing attack.

Boyle’s return from IR comes a day after All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley underwent season-ending ankle surgery .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Nick Boyle Is 'Getting Close' to Returning

The Ravens could be getting a key part of their offense back on the field as tight end Nick Boyle is "getting close" to a return, Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's progressing well. He's doing a good job. I think he's getting close," Harbaugh said. "He looks good in his workouts. … We're looking forward to getting him back."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Ir
JetsCountry

NFL Insider Proposes Trade Deadline Deal Between Jets and Ravens

While safety Marcus Maye and wide receiver Jamison Crowder profile as candidates to be traded by the Jets prior to next month's trade deadline, one NFL insider predicts that New York will deal a different veteran. ESPN's Bill Barnwell published a story this week with 10 different realistic trade proposals...
NFL
USA Today

Ravens HC John Harbaugh offers update on TE Nick Boyle

The Baltimore Ravens have put together a 4-1 record through five weeks of the 2021 season despite not having many of their key contributors available due to injury. One of the players who has been unavailable to play is tight end Nick Boyle, who has been out even since the middle of the 2020 season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.
NFL
numberfire.com

Ravens' Latavius Murray (ankle) absent from practice on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Murray suffered an ankle injury during Week 6's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and was forced to exit the game. His participation in practice on Thursday and Friday will be important for his chances of playing on Sunday. If he is ruled out, the Ravens backfield will be down to Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAL Radio

Ravens designate DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured rerserve

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be getting healthier as the team heads into their Week 8 bye. On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that defensive end Derek Wolfe was designated to return from injured reserve making him eligible to practice in team activities. Wolfe has yet to see a snap this...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign OT Cedric Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick, to practice squad

The Ravens signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad Wednesday, giving the team another option along a banged-up offensive line. Ogbuehi, 29, a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was released Monday by the Seattle Seahawks. He began the season on injured reserve with a biceps injury and played in just one game this year for Seattle, starting at right ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: A big gamble costs the defense vs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered Week 7 as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks against man coverage. The Ravens’ losing bet Sunday seemed to be that, against their defense, he wouldn’t be. It was a curious strategy. Over the season’s first six weeks, Burrow led all qualifying quarterbacks in passer rating against man-to-man looks, according to Sports Info Solutions, defined ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: In ‘week-to-week’ NFL, good luck predicting the winner of the AFC | COMMENTARY

The new catchphrase in the NFL has changed from “any given Sunday” to “it’s a week-to-week league.” Everybody uses it. It’s basically a new way of saying the NFL is full of mediocrity and it’s hard to predict who is going to win the title. This has been the NFL’s goal ever since the Dallas Cowboys went on their championship tour in the early 1990′s. With the exception of the New England ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy