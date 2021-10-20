Florida home-building permits boom, but not so much in metro Orlando

New home construction is pictured in DeBary on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Homebuilders are betting Florida’s growth over the past year wasn’t just a fluke of the pandemic. The state saw more metro areas with major increases in building permits for single-family houses than any other state, according to a new study.

While the survey by Omnis Panels, a specialty building materials maker, shows strong growth in Central Florida, Orlando wasn’t in the top 50 metros, even as communities just outside the City Beautiful made the list.

From June 2020 to June 2021, Ocala had a 79% jump in permits over the previous year with 2,917 approved, the largest increase in the country for metros with more than 1,000 permits approved.

Ocala’s rise was no surprise to Karl Pischke, vice president at Winter Park-based real estate analysts RCLCO. He points to the recent distribution hubs built or planned for the area, including Amazon, Chewy and DollarTree.

“As you’re adding employment to some of these regions that already have major connectivity … you’re going to see this growth,” he said.

However, Ocala was hardly an outlier. Florida had two cities in the top five, five in the top 10, nine in the top 20 and 11 in the top 50. The next closest state was Texas five in the top 50.

Much of that growth was in Central Florida, with Lakeland-Winter Haven rounding out the top 10, and metro areas for Deltona and Melbourne showing up on the list. Jerome Henin, president of the Henin Group development company, said areas surrounding major cities such as Orlando are becoming more attractive to builders.

“Some cities are becoming acceptable and even desirable, regardless of how far out they are,” he said. He pointed to projects he has in Tavares and Sanford that he says wouldn’t have been big sellers even a couple of years ago.

A developer for more than 35 years, Henin began building in the Volusia County community of DeBary in 2004. He says he was one of the few construction outfits in that part of the county. “For so long, many builders would not cross the I-4 bridge,” he said.

Rapid home sales in the past couple of years have encouraged more developers to start projects in the area. “We used to average two and a half home [sales] a month years ago,” Henin said. “Now we’re selling 20 homes a month.”

Pischke says growth in areas outside Orlando makes sense, as larger amounts of land are available for big housing projects. Large master-planned communities had the fastest growth, with home sales in the top 50 communities nationally increasing by 20% in the first six months of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020, according to RCLCO.

But Pischke said not to discount the growth still happening in metro Orlando, which saw nearly 9,000 single-family home permits in the first six months of this year, a 28% increase from the same time a year before and an 18% increase over the same period in 2019.

“I think people are excited about Central Florida in general,” Pischke said. “It’s more noticeable in areas that have a lower base of new permits to begin with.”

Land for building may be more available outside of urban centers, but Henin says that isn’t necessarily keeping the price down. “In Oviedo and Chuluota, I’m getting prices that are what you would expect in Winter Park,” he said.

New construction is a welcome sight to home buyers in the Orlando region, where economists have long complained of a deficit in new houses after the Great Recession in 2008. Median home prices in Orlando increased by nearly $50,000 over the past year, in part fueled by a historic lack of inventory.

Whether the rapid pace of this growth will continue is unclear. A report from RCLCO this month showed permits were down slightly nationally in September compared with August. Henin said delays in permitting and building materials are causing some builders to slow their plans.

“Like everyone else when they thought the pandemic was ending, builders jumped on everything they could,” he said. “Now we’re having to wait.”

Still, Henin says the diversity of buyers in Central Florida makes it an attractive location for developers. “We have lots of people coming to this area, and they’re looking for different types of homes,” he said.

Want to reach out? Email tfraser@orlandosentinel.com . Follow TIFraserOS on Twitter.