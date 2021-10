When the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine began in early 2020, Novavax stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) was viewed as one of the front runners, with the company securing the largest funding from the U.S. government (about $1.6 billion). However, over a year and a half later, Novavax has yet to commercially deploy its shot, amid persistent production and quality issues. Although the company says that it is now close to finalizing its regulatory applications, it’s safe to assume that the company will take a couple more months before the shot is available commercially. This compares with the likes of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which had their vaccines available toward the end of 2020. So is there still room in the market for Novavax’s delayed Covid-19 shot?

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO