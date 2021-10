The Los Angeles Public Library strives to shine a light on all the people and cultures that make up Los Angeles and its environs. October is Filipino American History Month, and the Filipino American National Historical Society has been observing October as Filipino American History Month since 1991, with California officially recognizing the month in 2006 when the California Department of Education placed it on its celebrations calendar. Filipino American History Month was established to commemorate the first documented landing (over 425 years ago) of Filipinos in what is now the continental United States. In addition to the photo collections we have highlighted, we have lists of books featuring Filipino Americans, and Filipinos throughout the diaspora. Here are three such lists curated by our librarians.

