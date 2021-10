Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Ever done a frog set in a swim workout before? You’re in for a treat! This session from coach Sara McLarty, which builds complementary skills for swimming through “frog” drills, recruits the muscles in your forearms and upper back. This workout pairs frog drills with alternating kickboard sets, making it perfect for a social workout because you can chat with your lane mates as you move down the pool. Call your training buddies and tell them to meet you at the pool with their favorite kickboard – it’s time to get your weekend started off right.

