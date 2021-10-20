Stop using Trump as an excuse

Meghan McCain rebuked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for presuming to speak on behalf of her family with his recent comments about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. McCain has been in the news of late thanks to Bad Republican, her new audio memoir in which she spoke about her toxic relationship with her former co-hosts on The View. In another part of her memoir, however, she referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers,” while reflecting on her anger over their presence at the funeral service of her father, the late Senator John McCain.

