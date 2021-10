The Houston Rockets have waived Dante Exum ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. The No. 5 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Exum started his NBA career with the Utah Jazz. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season, only to then be traded to the Rockets during the 2020-21 season. Exum didn't appear in a game with the Rockets last season because of a calf strain.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO