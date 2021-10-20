It is a living girl who is the queen of ghosts. The town knows this. The people might not, but the town itself knows. The doors all shut themselves a little tighter when she passes, and every step she’s ever trudged up squeaks, and she’s never had a good night’s sleep in a bed. Where the living dwell has never been a place for her. The town fears her. The town sees her and sees a thing that should not exist as it does. She should not exist as she does. The town tries to reveal her. Look at her and fear, it says. Cast her out. Send her back to the land.

