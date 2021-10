The crowd at Dodger Stadium is receiving some criticism due to plenty of empty seats for the NLCS Game 3 featuring the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves. As the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Atlanta Braves, it seems like some Dodgers fans missed the memo on the time for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers trail the Braves 2-0 in the series and a strong showing from the home crowd at Dodger Stadium would have likely been a welcomed sight for Los Angeles.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO