Hayward Comp bike team competes at Mt. Morris

The Flint Hills League cross country meet is not for the meek of heart. The league is full of top high school runners. “The Flint Hills League meet is always an incredible test since there are so many schools with some of the best runners and teams in the state,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “[Thursday] was no exception and it became a true indicator of where our teams stand right now, how to improve and fine tune some weaknesses before regionals and the Junior High State meets next week. This is a culmination of a lot of miles and effort for those whose seasons have come to an end. I cannot express how proud I am of how much of themselves they put out there for their teammates.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO