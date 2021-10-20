Hayward Comp bike team competes at Mt. Morris

– The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against Atascadero High School this week. The Bearcats hosted the Greyhounds at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Tuesday and earned a win with a team score of 255 to Atascadero’s 262. Paso High’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a score of 45.
The University of Wyoming cross country teams had two runners finish in the top 100 Friday at Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee, Florida. Senior Oisin O'Gailin placed 90th for the Cowboys with a time of 24 minutes, 11.6 seconds while senior Katelyn Mitchem placed 100th for the Cowgirls with a time of 21:10.8.
Local high school mountain biking teams showed strong results at their recent competition at Dauset Trails. Interest in the sport has grown dramatically. This year the Chattahoochee Grippers had to birth several teams. In addition to the Chattahoochee Grippers, which covers Carroll, Coweta and parts of Meriwether and southwest Fulton...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced that Southern at Bullitt East will be the High School Playbook UPS Jobs Game of the Week this Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. EST, which is moved up from the original start time of 7:30 p.m. EST in hopes of avoiding bad weather late Friday.
Under sunny skies, the Whippet CC teams competed in the Rock Valley Conference Championships at UW-Whitewater. With the recent rains it made for pretty soft conditions, even muddy in some areas, but a great atmosphere for high level racing. The boys’ team shot off the line first and battled their...
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Loren Thorburn for the information in this story.) On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Chelsea Beach Middle School cross country teams ran at the Mega Jamboree Invitational held at Huron Meadows Metropark on a nice cool fall morning. There were a number of medal winners...
This past week, the Lynx saw themselves facing off against the Needles Mustangs in both volleyball and football, while cross-country competed against some of the most challenging teams in the state. Plus, it’s homecoming this week, so the teams and student body are enjoying those activities, including home games Oct. 15. The football team went […]
The Summit Tigers Mountain Bike Team raced in the Granby Ranch Roundup on Sunday, Oct. 10, as it competed against formidable teams that it will see at the state championship meet Oct. 23. At the regional meet in Granby, competitors raced two distances depending on grade level. Freshmen and sophomores...
BELLVILLE — The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Bellville Faith Academy meet on Saturday. For the girls teams, all five runners set personal records in the 2-mile race. Junior Bailey Fannin finished third overall, setting a personal and school record with a time of 12 minutes, 30.50 seconds. Amelia Anderson followed closely behind in fourth place at 12:50.15. Kaitlyn Hendler finished 21st overall at 14:59.43, followed by Sarah Moser (24th, 15:10.48) and Sophie Fox (7th, 13.25.23).
The Lady Hawk Cross Country team competed at several events over the last few weeks, including Lockwood, Miles City, and Colstrip. Broadus XC Coach Ashley Emmons commented on the race at Lockwood on September 25th: "Lockwood was the most brutal course we've ran. It was a four lap course and two of the laps had a hill that even the varsity boys had to walk up bent over pushing on their knees. To make it even more challenging it was 91° when the girls ran! Even though it was such a hot day and hard course, it's days like this when I know the girls get stronger. They can look back at this day and be so proud of what they accomplished!"
PEORIA, Ill. --- The Green Bay cross country teams raced at the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday at Newman Golf Course, with the men taking 29th overall and the women coming in 33rd in the loaded field. Matthew Marcinske paced the Phoenix in the 74th place with a time of 25:16, while Alexia Oyer was tops for the women in 157th place with a 23:05 time. The women took part in the 6k race with the men running an 8k.
The Flint Hills League cross country meet is not for the meek of heart. The league is full of top high school runners. “The Flint Hills League meet is always an incredible test since there are so many schools with some of the best runners and teams in the state,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “[Thursday] was no exception and it became a true indicator of where our teams stand right now, how to improve and fine tune some weaknesses before regionals and the Junior High State meets next week. This is a culmination of a lot of miles and effort for those whose seasons have come to an end. I cannot express how proud I am of how much of themselves they put out there for their teammates.”
By Marcus Stanley’s account, he crashes about once every 20 rides. Don’t worry about him, though. It’s part of the sport of mountain biking. “Usually, it’s not too bad,” he said. Stanley is a junior rider with the Woodland Park High School mountain bike team, which, along with nearly 100...
CUYAHOGA FALLS — High school sports teams are not always just about competition but often make cooperation a buzz word. Three swimmers from Woodridge High School are an example of a neighboring district doing just that. The trio will practice with the Stow-Munroe Falls High School girls swim team and...
CANTON, Ohio — The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s and women’s swimming teams competed in a wide variety of relay races at the MEC/GMAC Relays hosted by Malone University inside C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday. The WVWC women’s team finished fifth (third among Mountain East Conference programs) and the men’s team...
The Winona Youth Mountain Bike Team took first place for high school and third for middle school in the division one race in Rochester, Minn. Individually, Natalie Horeck and Franziska Rinkleff finished third and fourth for the varsity girls, respectively, while Isaac Allred took third place for the varsity boys. Aliya Gricius earned a podium spot, finishing third among freshman girls, and Owen Allred and August Menton finished in first and second among eighth grade boys.
LINCOLN -- The Beatrice tennis team managed to get one singles player and one doubles team into Friday's rounds. The team opened Class B State Tournament play Thursday morning at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. In No. 2 singles, Beatrice's Ty Dittbrenner entered as the No. 8 seed and...
Faribault Bethlehem Academy made the long road trip to #3 Class A ranked Rushford-Peterson Wednesday night and held their own losing 19-6. The Cardinals trailed 19-6 at the half. It was 7-6 after the first quarter following BA sophmore Derrick Sando's dart for a 65 yard touchdown with 92 seconds to go in the first frame. The two point run was unsuccessful.
Gilman City students represent their school by competing in the Missouri Junior High and High School Rodeos. So far, they’ve competed in Milan, Marshall, and Fayetteville. (Left to right) Colbi Webb, 9th grade, competes on breakaway roping, goat tying, and barrel racing; Calli Webb, 6th grade, competes in breakaway roping and goat tying; Ella Terhune, 8th grade, competes in poles and barrels.
STEPTOE BUTTE – Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, and Liberty FFA teams earn top honors. A land judging competition was held on Steptoe Butte on Oct. 12 with nearly 200 students taking place, according to Casey Lowder, of the Pine Creek Conservation District. They had their knowledge of soil, climate, intended use, and other characteristics tested.
