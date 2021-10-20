KEPHART, Michael Thomas Sr. - (1 count) Endangering Welfare of Children (F2)

On Thursday, October 21, 2021 at approx. 2308hrs, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the Borough of Pen Argyl in reference to a "domestic in progress." Upon arrival, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers made contact with Johnathon M. STEVENS. Based on the Officers training and experience, Officers determined J. STEVENS was under the influence of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). J. STEVENS admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine. Officers seized a clear plastic baggie containing (24grams) methamphetamine from J. STEVEN'S person. Due to J. STEVENS being on probation, the on-call probation officer was contacted, who in return placed a detainer on J. STEVENS. At this time, J. STEVENS was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Northampton County Prison, where he was lodged.
