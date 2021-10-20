KEPHART, Michael Thomas Sr. - (1 count) Endangering Welfare of Children (F2)

After losing her baby in a miscarriage, a mother was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison. Prosecutors say the mother was in her late teens when she lost her baby just 17 weeks into her pregnancy. Instead of receiving the appropriate help, she found herself being blamed for the miscarriage because an autopsy revealed that there was methamphetamine in the fetus’ system. However, the autopsy did not say that this was the reason for the baby’s death.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO