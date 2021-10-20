CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KEPHART, Michael Thomas Sr. - (1 count) Endangering Welfare of Children (F2)

 9 days ago

MICHAEL THOMAS KEPHART along with ELIZABETH ANN KEPHART were charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children after...

PUBLIC SAFETY
THOMAS, KALIN NATHAN - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess (F2) and 6 additional charges

On 10/15/21 at approximately 12:30am, officers of the West Chester Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle in the 7/11 parking lot which started an investigation. Through that investigation, Kalin Nathan Thomas, a 28 year old black male of Pottstown, was found in possession of a loaded firearm, cocaine, and marijuana. Based on the evidence found in Thomas' possession, he was determined to be possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. While Thomas was in custody, he attempted to escape but was unsuccessful. Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Chester County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mewhort, Zachary Thomas - (1) Count of Theft (M2)

On October 6, 2021 at approximately 6:49pm NHPD was dispatched to an address in the 300 Block of West Main Street (New Holland Borough) for a suspicious male. Officers arrived and identified the male as Zachary Mewhort (age 28 of New Holland). Officers observed several items in the Mewhort's vehicle that appeared as though they had come from a local electrical business. Mewhort admitted to taking the items from the business. The value was approximately $175. NHPD filed the above charge as a result.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Stevens , Johnathon Michael - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) Possession of Controlled Substance (M) and 2 additional charges

On Thursday, October 21, 2021 at approx. 2308hrs, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the Borough of Pen Argyl in reference to a "domestic in progress." Upon arrival, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers made contact with Johnathon M. STEVENS. Based on the Officers training and experience, Officers determined J. STEVENS was under the influence of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). J. STEVENS admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine. Officers seized a clear plastic baggie containing (24grams) methamphetamine from J. STEVEN'S person. Due to J. STEVENS being on probation, the on-call probation officer was contacted, who in return placed a detainer on J. STEVENS. At this time, J. STEVENS was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Northampton County Prison, where he was lodged.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie. “Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased,” Mr Taylor said. “He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home.”Mr Taylor was adding context to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Coroner Resigns from Hospital After Petito’s Cause of Death Revealed

The coroner from the Gabby Petito case resigned from his hospital on Thursday but will stay in his medical examiner county role. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Oct. 15 that Dr. Brent Blue would not continue his contracted physician job at St. John’s Health, Family Health, and Urgent Care. The next day, Blue said he would talk with the hospital with his lawyer after he returned from vacation.
POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Teenager who lost her baby is convicted and jailed for manslaughter after suffering miscarriage

After losing her baby in a miscarriage, a mother was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison. Prosecutors say the mother was in her late teens when she lost her baby just 17 weeks into her pregnancy. Instead of receiving the appropriate help, she found herself being blamed for the miscarriage because an autopsy revealed that there was methamphetamine in the fetus’ system. However, the autopsy did not say that this was the reason for the baby’s death.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Detroit

True Crime: George And Cindy Anthony Tell Dr. Oz Their Reaction To Casey’s Recent Run-In With Police

It’s been ten years since Casey Anthony was found not guilty of killing her two-year-old daughter Caylee, a ruling that left many shocked and still searching for answers. Today, Dr. Oz takes a look back at the Casey Anthony trial. In part one of a two-day Oz event, George and Cindy Anthony, who are still haunted by the death of their granddaughter, open up about what they really think happened to Caylee, their feelings about the trial outcome, and where their relationship with their daughter Casey stands now.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

