Heiting among six Fishing Hall of Fame inductees

Though leisure travel has begun to return to Atlanta and metro area residents are taking advantage of its hospitality, business travel has yet to make a comeback since the Covid-19 pandemic started in spring 2020. Area attractions, hotels and restaurants have been hit hard, but still deserve to be celebrated, as the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to do on Oct. 20 for its 22nd annual Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame event.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO