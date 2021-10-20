CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Heiting among six Fishing Hall of Fame inductees

APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward has inducted six...

www.apg-wi.com

reviewjournal.com

Layne Flack among 10 finalists for Poker Hall of Fame

Layne Flack, who died this year, is among 10 finalists for the Poker Hall of Fame. The 32 living Hall of Fame members will vote for the inductee, and the winner will be announced in November at the World Series of Poker. The nominees are:. — Eli Elezra. — Antonio...
GAMBLING
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrates Hall of Fame inductees, hopeful comeback of industry

Though leisure travel has begun to return to Atlanta and metro area residents are taking advantage of its hospitality, business travel has yet to make a comeback since the Covid-19 pandemic started in spring 2020. Area attractions, hotels and restaurants have been hit hard, but still deserve to be celebrated, as the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to do on Oct. 20 for its 22nd annual Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame event.
ATLANTA, GA
labelandnarrowweb.com

Darrell Dochstader named inaugural inductee into FTA Legacy Hall of Fame

FTA has named Darrell Dochstader (1941-1997) the first inductee into the FTA Legacy Hall of Fame, a newly established distinction recognizing industry pioneers deserving of the highest honor bestowed by the Association. The announcement was made during the welcome dinner at Fall Conference 2021. Dochstader’s contributions to flexography during his...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Cinematographer Among 2021 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honorees

The “Yellowstone” director of photography has won the coveted Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Christina Voros worked her way up on the “Yellowstone” set, starting out as a camera operator. By Season 2, she was the director of photography, a role she reprised for Season 4. She’s even directed four episodes of the hit Paramount Network series, per Cowboys & Indians.
PHOTOGRAPHY
se.edu

Rodeo Hall of Fame Induction

The Southeastern Rodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 6:00 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center. To purchase tickets, call 580-745-2173 or tickets can also be purchased from any SE Rodeo team member. All funds raised will benefit the SE Rodeo scholarship fund.
DURANT, OK
Terrell Tribune

Terrell ISD Hall of Fame inductees

The Terrell ISD celebrated its 2021 Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 15 during a series of events. Darryl Keith “Skeeter” Derrick, Dwight Gentry II, Clayton Hass, Dianne Hooker, Burnest Rhodes, and Jherrod Stiggers were inducted. They join a group of more than 100 distinguished student…
TERRELL, TX

