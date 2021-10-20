Heiting among six Fishing Hall of Fame inductees

The Warren County Hall of Fame will induct seven individuals at a gala dinner Nov. 6 at Hawk Pointe Golf Club. The Class of 2021 is the first new class in two years. The Hall of Fame postponed last year’s inductions due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Warren County...
Layne Flack, who died this year, is among 10 finalists for the Poker Hall of Fame. The 32 living Hall of Fame members will vote for the inductee, and the winner will be announced in November at the World Series of Poker. The nominees are:. — Eli Elezra. — Antonio...
The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Louis is gearing up to induct its 2021 class, including a Life magazine photojournalist who covered the Vietnam War and a photojournalist known for his exclusive access to Pablo Picasso, into the hall of fame. The hybrid virtual and in-person...
Though leisure travel has begun to return to Atlanta and metro area residents are taking advantage of its hospitality, business travel has yet to make a comeback since the Covid-19 pandemic started in spring 2020. Area attractions, hotels and restaurants have been hit hard, but still deserve to be celebrated, as the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to do on Oct. 20 for its 22nd annual Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame event.
FTA has named Darrell Dochstader (1941-1997) the first inductee into the FTA Legacy Hall of Fame, a newly established distinction recognizing industry pioneers deserving of the highest honor bestowed by the Association. The announcement was made during the welcome dinner at Fall Conference 2021. Dochstader’s contributions to flexography during his...
The “Yellowstone” director of photography has won the coveted Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Christina Voros worked her way up on the “Yellowstone” set, starting out as a camera operator. By Season 2, she was the director of photography, a role she reprised for Season 4. She’s even directed four episodes of the hit Paramount Network series, per Cowboys & Indians.
The Southeastern Rodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 6:00 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center. To purchase tickets, call 580-745-2173 or tickets can also be purchased from any SE Rodeo team member. All funds raised will benefit the SE Rodeo scholarship fund.
The Terrell ISD celebrated its 2021 Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 15 during a series of events. Darryl Keith “Skeeter” Derrick, Dwight Gentry II, Clayton Hass, Dianne Hooker, Burnest Rhodes, and Jherrod Stiggers were inducted. They join a group of more than 100 distinguished student…
