Jeremy Pruitt’s firing from Tennessee this past January was not a pretty one, and that took another step Tuesday when the lawyer representing the former Vols head coach gave an ultimatum. That was to reach a settlement with him by Oct. 29 or face a lawsuit the lawyer claims has the potential to “cripple UT’s athletic programs for years.” The university has no current plans to settle with Pruitt, according to KnoxNews.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO