CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Lawmakers hear what’s behind problems in Kansas child support system

By Alec Gartner, Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQ7bp_0cX7D2BQ00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Not everyone is paying child support in the state of Kansas, which is hurting some parents.

The special committee on child support enforcement and collection was created to help prevent people in the state from struggling financially. Lawmakers on the committee, that have heard from single parents saying that they’re not getting what they deserve, met Tuesday. Now, they’re going through the entire collection and dispersing process to see what the problems are.

“Little bit of a breakdown in the system and we want to find out where that is at,” Sedgwick Senator Carolyn McGinn said about what she’s heard.

Katie Whisman shared what her experience has been like trying to get child support. She described an out-of-state dad that hasn’t been keeping up his end of the deal.

11 year old’s jewelry-making skills send Kansas veterans to D.C.

“An individual who’s self-employed and is not responding to any of the attempts to collect on that debt, so I’ve been caught in the various aspects of the system for over 13 years, and the debt that’s owed to me is over $53,000,” Whisman said.

She said the agencies responsible for enforcing payment are not doing their job, and that she is not the only one being affected.

“Saw an opportunity to share a very personal story to really put a face to the failures that exist, and really expose it, not necessarily on behalf of me, but all the other Kansans that struggle with the same thing,” Whisman said.

Lawmakers are looking at the Department for Children and Families, contractors, a payment center, and the courts to see what areas can be improved. They also said it’s critical to make sure national dollars are going to the right people.

“We have federal money that comes in to help us with this system and we want to make sure the percentages of the people that are getting paid out are at a good national level that’s making sure that our system is working,” McGinn said.

Lawmakers on the committee will meet next month to form recommendations on how to improve the system to send to the full legislature.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Critical Kansas lawmakers open hearings on vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are starting hearings on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates with many Republicans already adamant that they violate people’s liberties and will damage the economy. A legislative committee planned Friday to hear from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office about potential legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s rules. It also planned to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Over 227,000 Kansans have a suspended driver’s license, how one group is combatting the issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a quarter million, that’s how many Kansans whose driver’s licenses are suspended. According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, there are 227,794 Kansans with a suspended license.That’s 8 percent of the Kansas population. “A lot of people have suspended licenses simply because they cannot pay back the fines and fees. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers react to Biden’s Build Back Better plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Political analyst Dr. Bob Beatty said the passing — or not — of Biden’s Build Back Better plan will be almost strictly along party lines with most Democrats voting in favor and Republicans against the bill.  “Some of the republican Kansas legislators have supported sort of a basic plan which is […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Indoor temperatures break 100 at Kansas prisons without air conditioning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR) — Inmate dorms topped 100 degrees during the hottest days of summer at the Winfield Correctional Facility. The state prison is one of the handful of Kansas Department of Corrections facilities without air conditioning throughout the entire building. “The heat in Winfield is nearly unbearable,” said Demarcus Richards, a KDOC inmate who […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KSN News

Mizzou researchers investigate nursing home care during pandemic

COLUMBIA, MO. — Missouri currently has the lowest vaccination rate for nursing home workers in the country as researchers at the University of Missouri start investigating how the state’s nursing homes respond to the pandemic.  More than 3,800 nursing homes residents have died from COVID-19 during the past 18 months. Over the next year, investigators […]
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Child Support#Kansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Due to blue-green algae, some Kansas lakes issued public health advisories

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. According to the KDHE, the water recreation season in Kansas officially runs from April 1 to October 31, as do the harmful algae blooms (HAB) response program’s active operations. This year, the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

K9 units across Kansas to receive donations of body armor

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating a bullet and stab protective vest to Garden City’s Police Department’s K9 unit, Koda and Finney County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Shiva. Koda’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City Police Department.” Shiva’s vest will be embroidered with […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Spirit AeroSystems is offering vaccine incentives to some IAM members

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems is now offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives to some employees. It is an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge No. 839. As part of the agreement, the company will pay $100 for those vaccinated. The company is also providing two hours of paid time off […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy