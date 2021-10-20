CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breland To Host Debut Episode Of ‘Spotify: Discover This’ Podcast

By Shauna "WhiskeyChick" Castorena
countrymusicnewsblog.com
 7 days ago

Country artist BRELAND is the guest host for the debut episode of the new “SPOTIFY: Discover This” podcast, “Expanding the Sound of Country Music.” Joining him in the conversation are fellow Country artists SHANIA TWAIN, LAUREN ALAINA and LILY...

