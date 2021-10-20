Breland To Host Debut Episode Of ‘Spotify: Discover This’ Podcast

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Kylie Hagmann, Kathryn Evenson, and Marisa Medine are back again. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. Their fifth episode is dedicated to the "After" films, which connect to the book series that they discussed in their first podcast episode. They talk about their favorite of the films, how the books and movies compare, and the latest movie, "After We Fell," that they just saw in the theater. They also delve into the relationships between characters and their favorite scenes from the books and movies.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO