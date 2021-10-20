CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Juventus Wary of Chelsea's Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Juventus are sweating over Chelsea's interest in AS Monaco star Aurélien Tchouaméni, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is of interest to several top sides around Europe with the Frenchman one of the most exciting young midfield talents.

Tchouameni has attracted the interest of Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus, and next summer could prove to be quite the battle to try to acquire his signature.

As per reports in Italy from Tuttosport, Juventus have made 'new contacts' with Tchouameni's camp. They could eye a move in January if they sold either Aaron Ramsey or Weston McKennie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eChcz_0cX7CPuB00
SIPA USA

But the Italian side 'are aware of interest' being shown by Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. They are slightly concerned and are hoping neither of the three sides will convert their interest into making 'super offers' for the talented midfielder.

Tchouameni was valued by TransferMarkt at £31.5 million but it's likely his value will only continue to increase as the 2021/22 season goes on.

He has already made 15 appearances for Monaco this term, as well as being called up for France national team duty.

Competition will be rife for Tchouameni next summer, and with Chelsea having previous interest in the midfielder during the summer window just gone, it's likely they will be keeping tabs on the 21-year-old throughout the season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Juventus draw up plans for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is emerging as a target for Juventus. The Sun says Juventus are lining up a January move for City midfielder Bernardo. However, the Italian club could struggle to finance a deal, with City demanding a hefty sum. Bernardo has been at City since 2017, playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Person
Weston Mckennie
Tribal Football

​Newcastle keeping eye on Chelsea midfielder Barkley

Newcastle United have placed Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on their wanted list. The Magpies are attempting to secure big money signings in January as they ensure their survival in the Premier League. Barkley, who spent the 2020-2021 season on loan at Aston Villa, scored three goals in 24 games last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Juventus Wary#Frenchman#Real Madrid#Italian#Transfermarkt
Tribal Football

Matthaus likens Wirtz to Chelsea midfielder Havertz

Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus admits he's a fan of Bayer Leverkusen teen Florian Wirtz. Matthaus likens the midfielder to Chelsea ace Kai Havertz. "He's a talented player," said Matthaus. "He will be the next Kai Havertz. He will go the same way as Havertz. "In a few years we...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Burnley interested in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

Burnley are interested in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley. The Sun says Barkley is only getting limited game time at Stamford Bridge and could be available for loan in the next window. Barkley, 27, was on Sean Dyche's radar in the summer. But there was no encouragement from the player's end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Juventus

Juventus found the tying goal still in the first half, and Chelsea had to fight hard for a second. It came to fruition via Pernille Harder, after a great run from the attacker to start the offensive move and a Sam Kerr shot whose rebound fell to Europe’s best player.
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Real target Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

There has been numerous midfielders linked with Real in past few months. The latest reports in England suggest that Real Madrid are targeting Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. The France international joined Monaco from Bordeaux for a fee in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derrick

United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy

GENEVA (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winning goal capped a classic Manchester United comeback win in the Champions League on Wednesday. In a less chaotic manner, Bayern Munich and Juventus also recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek happy with new role: Just fantastic

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is happy with his deeper role under manager Thomas Tuchel. The 25-year-old has been on loan at Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Fulham in the past few campaigns and after a successful pre-season back at Cobham, he has forced his way into Tuchel's plans for the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan and Juventus both following midfielder hoping to follow Camavinga’s lead

AC Milan are keeping an eye on Stade Rennais midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu as their scouting in France continues, a report claims. According to Calciomercato.com, Milan and Juventus are both monitoring the development of the 17-year-old Ugochukwu, who is certainly one of the most interesting profiles in French football. Despite his very young age, he has already made 7 appearances in Ligue 1 and 2 in the Conference League with Rennes.
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
419
Followers
3K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy