Nothing says newly-minted Dame Commander quite like tucking in to a nice, homemade sandwich, especially when that latest royal honoree happens to be famed chef Mary Berry. On Wednesday, the Great British Bake Off judge was made Dame Commander by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in celebration of her 50 years of service to broadcasting and the culinary arts. Following the investiture ceremony, the Clarence House Instagram shared a photo of a special moment between Berry and the Prince of Wales, as well as a video clip in which the British cookbook author tells the press, “I can’t tell you how exciting it was. I kept thinking, ‘I’m very thrilled—and isn’t it beautiful!’ I think when I go home I shall pin it and look at it. Lovely.”

