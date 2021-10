Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll of course give you an answer to that, plus dive further into season 2!. Given that tonight does mark the season premiere of another network show in Legacies, we absolutely understand the desire for more. Unfortunately, we come bearing some rather-sad news today: The show is still off the air for a little while longer. We’re going to be stuck instead waiting until Thursday, October 28 to see the premiere, which is of course going to have a lot going on from the very beginning. Walker will realize that he is in danger; with that being said, what’s he going to do about it? You’ll see at least some of that play out over the course of this episode, and he’ll be looking for a way to secure his safety.

