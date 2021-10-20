CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Incredible drone video shows white sharks feet from surfers in Del Mar

By Brittney Donovan
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A local drone photographer shared photos and video of great white sharks spotted along the coast of Del Mar over the past few weeks.

Scott Fairchild regularly posts incredible images of wildlife on his Instagram account , but it’s a few of his recent posts that are getting a lot of attention online. One video from this weekend shows a surfer and a young boy, who play it cool when they notice a great white about three feet from their boards.

“I was following it and I hadn’t seen the kid yet. I saw the dad see it. Very calmly, he calls his kid over and says, ‘Hey look at this.’ His dad starts to paddle closer and he points it out to him, and the kid has zero reaction. Like, ‘Oh cool,'” Fairchild said.

Fairchild, who lives in La Jolla, shared the video with FOX 5, saying it’s been crazy to see his footage posted by media outlets in places as far away as Brazil, Canada and England. He said he typically sees 2-5 juvenile great whites each time he flies his drone, and they range in length from 5-9 feet.

One of the most impressive sights he’s seen along the coast was up to 13 white sharks at once.

“I’ve dived with sharks with my whole life. Scary right? Apex predator. You need to be respectful of any animal, but they’re not a problem. We’re not on their menu,” Fairchild said.

He hopes the footage and attention help educate the public about the importance of sharks, and the fact that we can live in harmony with them.

“The videos can be scary if you see one, but it’s where they live,” Fairchild said. “They’re not looking for us. They swim right by you. Mistakes happen but they’re generally not a problem.”

Fairchild said he doesn’t know the surfers in the impressive video from this weekend, but that it looked like a “great father and son moment for them.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esHsA_0cX7AX2P00
    A photo from Scott Fairchild shows a white shark spotted in Del Mar over the weekend. (scott_fairchild/Instagram)
FOX 5 San Diego

