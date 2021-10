JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. How confident are you that we can keep Trevor happy here and not deal him for scraps, like our last several home-run picks? Yes, we got two first-rounders for Jalen but almost no production to date from either pick. My point is, we have to build through the draft to be a successful organization and a big part of that is getting these good players to a second contract. We have failed miserably at the latter.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO